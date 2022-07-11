A NYC restauranteur has his sights set on Rhode Island

When the owners of Salvation Café announced in December 2021 they were closing their doors after 30 years on Broadway in Newport, there was a collective sigh of frustration across the city.

Callum McLaughlin owns Cabana, which is a new eatery on Broadway in Newport, R.I., that features island-inspired plates and cocktails.

Locals and neighbors watched the owner of Salvation helped build the neighborhood into the foodie destination lined with restaurants, bustling bars, and a walkable area outside of the tourist-driven Thames Street.

But Cabana has since taken its place.

Salvation’s iconic orangey-red paint has been replaced with white and light blue hues. Leafy green plants have been placed outside the sunlit entrance, and I was greeted by owner Callum McLaughlin at the bar.

Callum, sporting his bright white pants, salmon pink button up, and nearly shoulder-length blonde hair, grew up in New England, but has spent the majority of his career working in and owning restaurants in New York. He’s a partner of the Grey Lady on the Lower East Side, which he describes as a marriage between a classic seafood shack you’d find in New England and a hip, full-service dining experience.

Cabana has four main spaces, which include the dining room with booths, high tops, and a bar, and then the upstairs “shark bar” with a balcony and dining room. Behind the main dining room is a garden room, where tropical-looking art is hung on the walls, which leads to the outdoor beach bar.

And while Callum is bringing New England to New York at the Grey Lady, he’s trying to bring tropical Caribbean vibes to Newport. The menu features coconut shrimp, roasted corn and jalapeño hummus, ceviche, jerk chicken, street tacos, and grilled local tuna with roasted garlic and wasabi mashed potatoes. Cocktails, led by their beverage director who worked at the iconic Clarke Cooke House, will focus on rum drinks.

The sweet and spicy birds eye chili calamari at Cabana in Newport, Rhode Island. The calamari dish is served with ginger, scallion, sesame seeds, carrot daikon salad, and pickled ginger vinaigrette. Alexa Gagosz

But Callum won’t stop there.

He and his wife moved to Little Compton with their three young children during the height of the pandemic in 2020. He purchased a liquor store and is looking to potentially open a farm-to-table restaurant up the street from where they live. Newport is known for fresh seafood and sweeping views of the ocean, but Callum said he sees some serious gaps in the industry. He said there aren’t as many fish markets as you’d expect on Aquidneck Island, and wants to open his own where you’ll be able to buy fresh seafood and bring it home to cook, or eat at their dining experience on site.

When I asked him if there’s any possibility of opening that within the next three years, he responded, “I’m looking at a spot tomorrow morning with a realtor.”

Callum is bullish on Rhode Island’s coastline, has a lot of ideas he’s ready to execute, and sees opportunities in the Ocean State where he can think outside the box. We’re keeping an eye out for what he comes up with next.

