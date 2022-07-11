fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigate two armed robberies in Gloucester

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 11, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Surveillance images taken from the reported armed robberies at the Yellow Sub on Sunday (center, right) and at a Speedway gas station on Monday (left) in Gloucester.Gloucester Police Department

Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that were reported Sunday and Monday in Gloucester, but authorities do not yet know whether they are connected, officials said.

The first robbery was reported at 4:31 p.m. Sunday at the Yellow Sub, 73 Pleasant St., where a man went into the store and allegedly showed a machete, the Gloucester Police Department said in a statement.

The next day, police responded to the Speedway gas station at 354 Main St. at 10:47 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery in which a man allegedly showed a gun and demanded cigarettes and money, police said. The man, who had covered his face with a black bandana, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Gloucester police asked anyone with information to call the detectives unit at 978-283-1212.

