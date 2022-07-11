‘Smoke’s filling around you’: Man who rushed into burning Veranda House to alert guests recounts frantic moments inside

He said he was out for an early morning walk before his 8 a.m. boot camp exercise class when he noticed thick smoke billowing about a half mile away.

“I knew it was a hotel, [so] there’s got to be people sleeping in there,” said developer Peter Georgantas in a phone interview, recounting his thought process as he stood outside the rear of the Veranda House shortly before 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

A Boston developer who charged into the burning Veranda House early Saturday morning to alert guests to the fire raging at the historic Nantucket inn said Monday that he knew he had to do something when he noticed “the flames were getting pretty big.”

“I saw the smoke from the other side of town,” Georgantas said, adding that he ran to the scene and approached the Veranda House from the back.

He said he entered the inn through a rear door and “started banging on doors, yelling ‘fire’ as loud as I could.”

Georgantas said he heard voices on the second floor, but the smoke was too thick for him to reach their location, so he had to back up and head downstairs. He later learned, he said, that off-duty Nantucket Fire Captain Nate Barber had entered the inn before him and was able to help those guests escape.

“When I reached the second floor, voices were yelling ‘over here, over here,’” Georgantas said. “I couldn’t see. The smoke started to fill in behind me, and that’s the only time I was worried. People are yelling, fire alarms are screeching, smoke’s filling around you. ... I was coughing a lot at that point. I couldn’t breathe too much.”

He said he and Barber entered the inn a second time, at an end of the building the fire hadn’t yet reached, to check the rooms in that area to make sure everyone was out.

Barber, Georgantas said, did “most of the work” during the initial response before fire companies arrived. Of the 36 total guests staying at the 18-room hotel at the time, the others had evacuated when the fire alarms first went off.

Asked how he felt about the dramatic start to his vacation morning, Georgantas said he “didn’t think much of it at the time” and even managed to attend his boot camp session later in the morning.

“I worked most of [the smoke] out of my chest,” he said. “I think that helped better than laying on the couch.”

Officials confirmed over the weekend that the fire had destroyed the 17th-century Veranda House inn and two other historic buildings, as residents mounted a relief effort to help people affected by the blaze.

Investigators have yet to disclose a cause of the fire that began at 3 Step Lane, but they said over the weekend that they believe it wasn’t intentionally set.

The inn, which dates back to 1684, had fire extinguishers and alarms, but no sprinkler system, due to the building’s age, Nantucket Fire Chief Steve Murphy told the Globe in an e-mail.

Fire officials also commended the responding civilians and Barber, saying in a statement Saturday that the “actions of the citizens and the Captain saved lives.”

Along with the hotel, a single-family home built in 1810 at 4 Step Lane and a building erected in 1830 at 5 Step Lane that housed two condos were also destroyed, according to Murphy.

The Fire Department’s fire prevention officer last performed a walk-through inspection of the Veranda House with property representatives of the hotel on April 12, according to a department statement Sunday.

The hotel, owned by an affiliate of Procaccianti Companies of Cranston, R.I., said in a statement posted to its website that it has closed the Veranda House and the nearby Chapman House inn at 20 North Water St. due to the extent of the damage. The statement did not say why the Chapman House was closed.

Annie Mulholland, a spokeswoman for hotel management, said the company’s concerns were for the health safety of guests and staff, but did not comment on plans for the hotel.

Crews from the island and several Cape Cod communities battled the fire for much of the day Saturday, and it was mostly extinguished by 8 p.m., the statement said. Firefighters remained at the scene overnight and into Sunday monitoring for hot spots, the statement said.

Three firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion and a fourth for a back injury, according to a statement released Sunday afternoon by the Nantucket Fire Department. All four have been released from the hospital.

Other than the firefighters, no one was injured. There has been no estimate of the cost of damages, the department said.

The fire is being investigated by Nantucket’s fire and police departments, as well as Massachusetts State Police troopers with the state Fire Marshal’s office.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.