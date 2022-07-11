fb-pixel Skip to main content

Teenage girl struck by car in Stoughton

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 11, 2022, 1 hour ago

A teenager was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Stoughton on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to Springwood Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. and found a teenage girl who was then taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Stoughton Police Department said on Twitter.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. No charges were announced late Monday night, and Springwood Avenue was reopened to traffic, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

