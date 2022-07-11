Tewksbury man arrested on warrant from Boston for ‘numerous violent offenses’

Tewksbury police, with the help of a SWAT team, arrested a man Monday who was wanted for “numerous violent offenses” in Boston, officials said.

Ron Bell, 22, of Tewksbury, is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, and discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a building, Tewksbury police said in a statement.

No attorney was listed for Bell in court records.