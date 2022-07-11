Tewksbury man arrested on warrant from Boston for ‘numerous violent offenses’

Tewksbury police, with the help of a SWAT team, arrested a man Monday who was wanted for “numerous violent offenses” in Boston, officials said.
Ron Bell, 22, of Tewksbury, is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, and discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a building, Tewksbury police said in a statement.
No attorney was listed for Bell in court records.
Tewksbury police were notified Monday by Boston police of an arrest warrant for Bell, the statement said.
An investigation showed he was at his home on Revere Road in Tewksbury. Police called for help from the NEMLEC SWAT team, and Bell “eventually came out of the home after several attempts to talk with him and de-escalate the situation,” police said.
Advertisement
Bell is set to be arraigned Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.