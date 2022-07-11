This R.I. camp allows high schoolers to fish for sharks

In his research, he has focused on the habitat use, movement patterns, and migration of sharks. For one week this July, he will once again host the university’s “ Shark Camp ,” which offers underrepresented high school sophomores and juniors from Rhode Island an opportunity to go to the campus to learn about sharks, college and what it’s like to study the natural sciences, and fish for sharks.

Bradley M. Wetherbee, a biological sciences professor at the University of Rhode Island, has been conducting research on sharks for years while teaching marine biology classes at the University of Rhode Island.

Advertisement

“The main goal of Shark Camp was and still is, simply to provide an opportunity to students that would otherwise never have a chance to experience something similar,” Wetherbee said. “I want to expose them to marine life, allow them to recognize some of the possibilities for college and fields of study while they attend college.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Bradley M. Wetherbee, a biological sciences professor at URI. University of Rhode Island

Why and when did you start the Shark Camp?

Wetherbee: I started Shark Camp in 2019 because after so many years teaching and doing research in marine science I had encountered so few minority students pursuing majors related to the field. Recognizing that one of the reasons that such students are rare is because oftentimes their interest has never been sparked because they have had no experiences or exposure to marine life and similar fields that are so common for other students.

How are students selected?

Students from local high schools with large enrollments of minority students apply for shark camp and are selected based on their application. The camp is free.

Where do you bring these students?

The students spend time at the URI campus engaged in activities learning about sharks and college and travel to the Mystic Aquarium. They spend three days aboard a URI trawler fishing for sharks and seeing many fish and other marine animals that are caught in Narragansett Bay. This year they are also going sailing with a sailing club based in Jamestown.

Advertisement

What are they looking for?

On campus, the students participate in various activities where they learn about sharks. They have a tour of the university, former Shark Camp students that are now attending URI talk to the students about their experiences. On the boat they are quantifying the fish and invertebrates that are caught in the trawl.

What kinds of sharks have participants of the Shark Camp caught in the past?

We see different species of sharks and rays at the Mystic Aquarium and examine jaws from a variety of species of sharks. On the boat, the students primarily catch smooth dogfish and clearnose skates.

Why sharks, specifically?

Many people are interested in sharks and holding a shark camp is a way to attract and engage students that would typically never experience or learn about these topics.

What are the challenges you face during this Shark Camp, and how do you plan on overcoming them?

Shark camp is time consuming to organize, run and is expensive. Finding funding to support the camp is a challenge. It’s also challenging to provide transportation for the students to get to camp since many of them would not attend if they had to provide their own transportation. (Those interested in supporting Shark Camp can contact the URI Foundation.)

Advertisement

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.