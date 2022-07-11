At least 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A shooting outside a bar in Kansas City where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others hurt, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Sunday following a disturbance inside Westport Ale House, TV stations KCTV and KMBC reported from the scene, citing the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Three off-duty Kansas City officers were working security at the bar, the patrol said, and they returned fire during the shooting. There were no reports of officers being injured in the shooting.