Memory of 1991 gun victim, age 11, is kept alive in ongoing fight for reform

In early June, families demonstrated for laws securing the safety of our children in March for Our Lives rallies. Not even two weeks later, the Supreme Court callously set in motion a process that increases gun risks to children.
We are the mother and pediatrician, respectively, of Charles Copney, who at 11, in 1991, was the youngest known victim of gun violence in Boston. Had he lived, he might have been an orthopedic surgeon. Charles dreamed of healing people with bone and joint problems. As a Black man, he would have been improving the racial balance in US medicine.
Charles’s death left an enormous hole. At Boston Children’s Hospital, we keep his memory active. His picture hangs in the registration area of our Primary Care Center so that staff, patients, and trainees can read his story.
The federal bipartisan gun bill is a welcome, small step. In Massachusetts (“Tough gun laws are working in Massachusetts — for now,” Page A1, July 2), it is critical that we continue leading in gun violence prevention by reinforcing strong gun laws and fighting back against policies that further endanger our children.
Pat Copney
Roxbury
Dr. Judith Palfrey
Cataumet