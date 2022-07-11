Mijente endorses Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk district attorney race. Here’s why that matters.

For instance, Arroyo saw how having a no-show interpreter sometimes resulted in a defendant being sent to jail for the sole purpose of waiting until an interpreter was available. But the case that stands out as the most harrowing during the nearly 5 years he worked as a public defender was an 18-year-old he represented from the Dominican Republic. The young adult, who had a green card, was charged with a felony after breaking into his middle school in Lawrence to play basketball. The criminal charge would mean deportation to a country he had never known as his own because he arrived in the United States as an infant.

As the only Latino public defender in the Committee for Public Counsel Services in Lawrence a few years ago, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo had a front seat to the many ways in which the criminal justice system has a greater impact on the poor and disenfranchised people of color.

Advertisement

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

“The penalty for that offense was very minor. Nobody’s getting jail time for that,” said Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County district attorney. He said he asked prosecutors to break down the charges and make them misdemeanors, which are not deportable offenses. They said no and the case continued for more than a year until a new assistant district attorney came in and approved Arroyo’s request. “That was the power of an assistant district attorney that I got to see,” Arroyo said.

That was also the case that made Arroyo acutely mindful of “crimmigration,” which refers to the convergence of criminal charges with immigration law and procedure. If elected Suffolk DA, Arroyo would create the first crimmigration unit at the office, tasked with informing and educating prosecutors about the major collateral consequences some criminal charges and convictions can have on Massachusetts immigrants who are not US citizens.

Advertisement

It seems extraordinary and welcome to focus on the complex ways criminal law collides with immigration law. “I’m not aware of another district attorney that has a unit like this,” Phil Torrey, director of the Harvard Law School Crimmigration Clinic, said in an interview. (Torrey said he is supporting Arroyo over interim district attorney Kevin Hayden in the DA race.)

The insidious part of crimmigration is that it squanders “one of the law’s most valuable tools: time,” Juliet Stump, law professor at Lewis & Clark Law School, wrote in a legal research paper. Crimmigration “wastes the potential for time to usefully evaluate a noncitizen’s connection to the community, the advisability of expulsion, and the potential for inclusion.”

Arroyo, who told me that he “won’t be afraid to incarcerate people,” also noted that justice for him is not limited to justice for only the victim, if there’s a victim, “but it’s justice for the community as a whole.” When the focus is to harm or punish a defendant via a harsh sentence, the data say “you’ve made them more likely to commit further crimes and be more harmful to communities,” Arroyo noted.

His awareness of crimmigration as a reform issue is partially why Arroyo earned a rare national endorsement on Monday from Mijente, a national progressive Latinx political organization. It is the first time Mijente has endorsed in a Mass. race.

“Latinxs make up nearly a quarter of Suffolk County — it’s about time they have a district attorney that fights for them,” Mijente’s political director, Tania Unzueta, said in a press release.

Advertisement

Mijente will do some fundraising for Arroyo’s campaign. “But our bread and butter in these races is mobilizing voters on the ground, especially those who have been overlooked or require a bilingual approach,” said Arianna Genis, director of local partnerships at Mijente.

Arroyo would continue pushing the progressive reform agenda that former Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins started, such as the no-prosecution list. Arroyo has firsthand knowledge of Rollins’s transformative platform. “Ricardo is one of the people that was instrumental in helping me draft a lot of my policies,” Rollins said in 2019 when she endorsed Arroyo in his city council race.

But one of the issues with Rollins’s reforms is that “most of them are now gone,” according to Arroyo, who is committing to staying in the office “as long as it takes to create cultural change.”

The race between Arroyo and Hayden centers on Rachel Rollins’s legacy — her highly controversial challenge to the business-as-usual criminal justice playbook. And Arroyo’s focus on crimmigration prosecutions, and putting resources behind the effort, suggests the potential of even more reform to come. Arroyo, who would be the first Latino to occupy the DA’s office if he wins, is better positioned to continue pushing the progressive reform agenda that Rollins started.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.