Over 30 years ago, she read billboard: ‘Pregnant? We can help.’ Then she took the wrong turn.

Stephanie Ebbert’s article “Crisis pregnancy centers accused of deception” (Page A1, July 7) reminded me — in a flash of shame — of my own trusting response to a billboard that read “Pregnant? In trouble? We can help.” Thirty-three years ago, I knew someone who was sexually assaulted. Her trauma was compounded a few weeks later when she discovered she was pregnant.

She intended to get an abortion but wasn’t sure what her next step should be. I was gullible and gave her the phone number from the billboard, thinking that whoever answered would help her find the right clinic and maybe some financial assistance. I’ll never forget her pain that afternoon when she returned from the visit, or my searing guilt for giving her such terrible advice.