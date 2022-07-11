For a Supreme Court justice, it can’t be ‘privacy for me’ and no right of protest for thee

After Wu’s home was targeted by loud and obnoxious protesters objecting to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, the mayor championed an ordinance that limits the hours when protesters can gather in residential neighborhoods. Since then, several people who continued to protest outside her Roslindale home were fined for violating the new ordinance and last month, four were arrested . Also in June, a Dorchester man was arrested for violating a city law by using a bullhorn to protest Wu during a community event.

Boston Police Sergeant Stephen O'Brien, (third from left) asks demonstrators not to block the sidewalk outside the home of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on January 25, 2022. The group was protesting the vaccine mandate in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

First Amendment rights are not absolute. There are restrictions based on “time, place, and manner.” Those restrictions don’t apply only when progressive politicians like Wu are the targets of protests.

Which brings us to the case of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who recently left a Morton’s steakhouse in Washington D.C., after abortion rights protesters disrupted his dinner. Decrying the protest, Morton’s issued a statement that said, “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner.” Of course, as Matt Ford puts it in the New Republic, there is no constitutional right to eat dinner, especially under the originalist grounds the Supreme Court’s conservative justices embraced when they decided there’s no constitutional right to an abortion. How can privacy protect a justice’s meal, but not a woman’s choice to have a baby?

Still, a protest must be tailored to what is “reasonable under the circumstances,” said Harvey Silverglate, a lawyer who specializes in civil liberties and First Amendment cases. As to what is reasonable at Morton’s, he said, “I do not think that it is a protected zone just because Kavanaugh is eating dinner. It’s a public street, subject to certain restrictions with respect to volume of noise, no blocking pedestrian or vehicular traffic, etc.”

But what about noisy, obnoxious but peaceful protests at the homes of justices? “The rule in this case is like the rule in any other case. It is governed by ‘time, place and manner principles,’” said Silverglate.

Ever since the leaking of the majority draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion rights protesters also have showed up at the homes of the court’s conservative justices, where law enforcement officials stand guard. This month, the marshal of the US Supreme Court asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce state and local laws that “prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices.” In response, Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland called upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to enforce a federal law that prohibits anyone from “interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge” pickets or parades outside their residence.

Given the Roe reversal is now a done deal, there was no influencing of judges or impeding of justice. All the buck-passing shows a healthy reluctance to shut down free speech, which unlike the right to eat dinner, is explicitly cited in the Constitution, along with the right to peaceably assemble.

Of course, there’s a difference between peaceful protest and violence or the threat of it. In June, police arrested an armed man who showed up outside Kavanaugh’s home and called 911 to say he wanted to harm himself and the justice. Terrible things can happen, as they did to US District Judge Esther Salas, whose son was murdered and husband shot at their home by a gunman who was targeting her because of the way she handled a case in which he was involved. But that wasn’t a protest, that was an assassination.

As Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in defense of the protesters at Morton’s, “Any public figure should always, always be free from violence, intimidation, and harassment but should never be free from criticism or people exercising their First Amendment rights.” Extending that sentiment, I don’t think protesters should be banned from taking their cause directly and peacefully to the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices.

The Wu standard makes sense. Protesters shouldn’t harass public officials and their neighbors around the clock or at the crack of dawn. But the right to protest is a bedrock protected activity. If you’re a Supreme Court justice, it can’t be “privacy for me” and no right of protest for thee — especially after a ruling in which the right to privacy is now in question.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.