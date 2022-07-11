The time has come for term limits

Re “The United States of Paralysis” by Scot Lehigh (Opinion, July 1): The state of our democracy is dire, I fear. I think that one approach would be to institute term limits. I have considered this across the political spectrum for a long time, but I now favor implementing such a law.

This would eliminate the long entrenchment of officeholders whose goal is perpetuating their power, not serving the people. It would also make it much more difficult to maintain a continuum of one line of thinking and legislation to the detriment of others.

Each candidate would have to present himself or herself on his or her own merits with less fealty, or perhaps even none at all, to a particular party.