Arthur Zelmati shoots a first-round 67 to lead the Mass Amateur

The first round of the 2022 Massachusetts Amateur Championship got underway Monday at Concord Country Club, with five golfers carding under par on the opening day.

Arthur Zelmati of Boston’s George Wright Golf Course, the French-born 2020 Massachusetts Mid-Amateur champion, complemented a bogey-free round with three birdies to finish the day 3 under par, a stroke clear of the field.

GreatHorse’s Matthew Naumec, a Wilbraham native, sits alone in second at 2 under. The former BC star, who fell just short of winning the Mass Open last month, recovered from a double bogey on the second hole to birdie four times en route to a 68.