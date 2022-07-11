Arthur Zelmati shoots a first-round 67 to lead the Mass Amateur

The first round of the 2022 Massachusetts Amateur Championship got underway Monday at Concord Country Club, with five golfers carding under par on the opening day.
Arthur Zelmati of Boston’s George Wright Golf Course, the French-born 2020 Massachusetts Mid-Amateur champion, complemented a bogey-free round with three birdies to finish the day 3 under par, a stroke clear of the field.
GreatHorse’s Matthew Naumec, a Wilbraham native, sits alone in second at 2 under. The former BC star, who fell just short of winning the Mass Open last month, recovered from a double bogey on the second hole to birdie four times en route to a 68.
Advertisement
A trio of golfers — Dedham Country and Polo Club’s Will Frodigh, Plymouth Country Club’s Nick Drago, and Charles River Country Club’s Conner Willett — round out the players in the red after Round 1. They all arrived at their third-place 69s in near-identical fashion, making up for a pair of bogeys each with a trio of birdies to finish 1 under.
Stroke play continues on Tuesday, before the competition moves to match play among the top 32 from the first two rounds.
Reigning champion Michael Thorbjornsen, who took part in last month’s US Open but missed the cut, is not defending his title in Concord this year.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.