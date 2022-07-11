Bruins prospect John Beecher is still learning the pro game, but he’s working hard to make an impression

Beecher is one of the more veteran players on this years’ 36-man development camp roster. He made his professional debut with Providence in April and recorded three goals and two assists over nine games for the Bruins’ AHL affiliate.

“This camp is definitely a little bit more serious for me,” Beecher said following Monday’s opening day of camp at Warrior Ice Arena. “The last two I took very serious and wanted to get better as a player, but this year I definitely have something to prove coming out of this offseason.”

Since John Beecher was drafted 30th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2019, injury plagued his progress. But with a healthy year and some professional reps in Providence behind him, he hopes the third time’s the charm this week at Bruins development camp.

Director of player development and player personnel advisor Jamie Langenbrunner said maturity was the best word to describe Beecher’s offseason progression.

“He’s really beginning to understand what’s going to make him an effective player,” Langenbrunner said. “He’s building that consistency into his game that you need to have at this level.”

Beecher’s outing on Monday at development camp was promising, but not perfect. His comfort on the ice was evident, while he still needed some extra reps at the net. He had one strong finish off a pass from Luke Toporowski and said his biggest focus this offseason has been scoring goals.

“Obviously, it’s no secret that I struggled with it a little bit in the past,” Beecher said.

Over his three seasons at the University of Michigan, Beecher scored 19 goals. He seemed to turn a scoring corner with his three-goal line in Providence and Beecher attributed that success to his confidence. He said his style of play may align more with the pace and organization of professional hockey.

“The pro game is big and it’s fast and it’s physical. That fits pretty much right in my skill set,” Beecher said.

“Coming from college hockey in the Big Ten it’s pretty run-and-gun offense, and when you get to pro, it’s a lot more structured. Everything is more detailed,” he continued.

To adjust, Beecher said he spent extra time watching film and was eager to ask the teammates around him questions.

“I’m coming out of this offseason ready to go. I put a ton of hard work in the last month or two and I just want them to see that,” Beecher said.

John Beecher played college hockey at Michigan. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Welcome to Boston

The Bruins got a first look into their 2022 draft class on Monday. Each of the six picks were present at development camp with foirth-rounders Dans Locmelins and Cole Spicer and fifth-rounder Fredric Brunet in the first group.

“I think they looked good, I think a little bit of first day jitters like everybody has,” said Beecher. “Everybody has been super chatty this year especially, I think that’s one thing that I definitely noticed coming in but they’ve been awesome. I think they looked good out there flying around and making some passes.”

Spicer headlined the trio with speed and several good finishes to the net. The 5-foot-10 center was talking with 2020 third-round pick Trevor Kuntar on the ice.

Matthew Poitras (second round), Reid Dyck (sixth round), and Jackson Edward (seventh round) debuted with group 2.

Poitras, the 54th pick overall, comes to Boston with high expectations as “one of the most energetic players in the draft,” according to EliteProspects. He was speedy on the ice but struggled a bit when it came to puck handling.

“We’re excited about those guys,” Lagenbrunner said. “It’s going to take some time and we know that. I’m more than happy to be patient with them and continue to work with them to get them where they need to go.”

Other Day 1 notes

• 2021 third-rounder Brett Harrison put on 10 pounds in the offseason. With the help of a nutritionist, Harrison weighed in at 185 and said he mixed time in the gym and his diet to put on the extra weight.

“Just trying to build more physically and mentally. I’m trying to get an elite shot so I can score for all areas of the ice just trying to create my scoring touch,” said Harrison.

Harrison led drills in the second group. He said there is a competitive element at camp given the Bruins recent decision to draft three centers.

“I feel like I’m competing with all the players here. I’m trying to mostly focus on myself right now and trying to develop my game,” Harrison said. “Just trying to battle with the guys out there on the ice and trying to impress the management but also trying to keep developing my game for myself.”

• Defenseman Jacob Wilson looked powerful with several nice finishes at the net. He showed added physicality to his defensive scheme with several swipes away from teammates, including one that tripped up Poitras. Wilson signed a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season with Providence in March.

• Fabian Lysell is not on the development camp roster and is preparing to play for Sweden in the World Junior Championship. Langenbrunner said the absence is “disappointing, but we’re dealing with it and just going with the flow with all of these things.”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com.