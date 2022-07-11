Celtics wrestle a wild summer league victory from Bucks

Matt Ryan banked in a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give the Celtics a wild 111-109 win Monday at Cox Pavilion. Ryan, who sprained his left ankle as he launched the 30-footer, led the Celtics with 23 points.

The Celtics and Bucks traded hammer dunks, trash talk and 3-point flurries, and then the officials, many of whom are from the G-League or beginning their professional careers, added another layer of drama with their mistakes.

LAS VEGAS — It was evident as the fourth quarter progressed that this was far more than a normal summer league game.

Ryan’s prayer capped a bizarre sequence where officials changed the score twice in the final three minutes. They mistakenly added a point for Milwaukee and subtracted one for Boston with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left for a 104-100 Bucks lead.

The Celtics rallied and were apparently down by 1 point with 11.7 seconds left before Boston coaches implored Celtics summer league head coach Ben Sullivan to have officials review the score again. And the staff was correct, the initial score adjustment was a mistake. The Celtics were awarded a 108-107 lead.

Sullivan said his coaches with laptops behind the bench were looking at video of previous plays and told Sullivan the score was wrong.

After Lindell Wigginton put the Bucks up 1 point with two free throws, Ryan caught the inbounds, created space despite two defenders and launched the winner.

He landed awkwardly and while his teammates, and much of the crowd went into a frenzy, he was writhing in pain on the floor.

“We got it in quick and got it into and I pushed it and tried to get up a shot,” Ryan said. “And I fell. I thought it was left and I thought it was long. It was long but it happened to be pretty straight. I didn’t think that was going in.”

Ryan said he hadn’t hit a game-winner since middle school, and it sealed an emotional victory where several players had their moments.

It was a tough outing for rookie JD Davison, who committed five turnovers, didn’t appear as comfortable running the point guard position, and also missed a free throw that would have given the Celtics a 2-point lead with 11.7 seconds left.

Former second-round pick Juhann Begarin recovered from a rough first half to thrill the Cox Pavilion crowd with a pair of thunderous dunks. But he also missed a couple of free throws that would have closed the lead. He finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 7 turnovers.

Former Florida State big man Mfiondu Kabengele, a former Clippers draft pick, was impressive in his second game, scoring 15 points with 11 rebounds, including seven offensive. He was a force in the paint, dominating the Bucks by muscling for offensive rebounds.

“He was fantastic on the offensive glass, I thought he led us there,” Sullivan said of Kabengele. “I’ve seen a guy that wants to be coached. He’s worked hard. He’s playing with an unselfish attitude. I have no complaints.”

The Celtics are seeking a dependable third big man to back up Robert Williams and Al Horford and are likely going to have to use a minimum salary get that player, barring a trade. Kabengele is pushing for a training camp invitation and at least a longer look to fill that slot.

Williams, eligible for a rookie extension this summer, has not begun discussions on a new deal but added he’s prepared for whatever occurs. If the Celtics and Williams don’t agree to a deal by October, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

“I don’t put any pressure on it,” he said. “You should trust the fact that both sides are working the right, optimal way. You have no pressure one way or another. I have one more year on the deal. You can’t stress over negotiations. I’m here to do what I love and I’m here with a great group of guys that I want to be here with. I love Boston and I love the city and to be able to live here.”

Williams said he knows the Celtics’ major issue in the Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“I watched them during the Finals, I watched them afterwards, and I always talk it. It was our discipline. It wasn’t the talent or anything like that, it was our discipline. We didn’t compete the way we needed to. We didn’t execute the way we needed to. From a maturity and mental standpoint, we have to be better with that. It’s something I feel we all will improve on.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.