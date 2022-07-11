Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group. Walmart heir Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL. Rice has strong ties to the Denver community. She received her undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from the University of Denver. The former provost at Stanford University, Rice served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005-09. She’s also been on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chaired a commission on college basketball. Walton, 77, was chairman of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, from 1992-2015, when he retired. He is the eldest son of founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton and has an estimated net worth of nearly $60 billion.

Heinz out, Acrisure in as Steelers’ stadium sponsor

The Steelers announced that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company Heinz, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium on the city’s North Shore since it opened in 2001. The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed. Heinz initially signed a 20-year sponsorship agreement with the Steelers that was scheduled to end after the 2020 season. The two sides came to terms on a one-year extension that ran through 2021 but Heinz opted not to pursue a new deal. Sports Business Journal reported in 2019 that Heinz’s time as the stadium’s sponsor was running out, primarily because the company — which dates back to Western Pennsylvania in the late 1860s — was acquired by Kraft in 2015 and moved most of its business offices to Chicago. The Steelers moved from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field in time for the 2001 season.