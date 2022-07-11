Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group. Walmart heir Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL. Rice has strong ties to the Denver community. She received her undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from the University of Denver. The former provost at Stanford University, Rice served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005-09. She’s also been on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chaired a commission on college basketball. Walton, 77, was chairman of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, from 1992-2015, when he retired. He is the eldest son of founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton and has an estimated net worth of nearly $60 billion.
Heinz out, Acrisure in as Steelers’ stadium sponsor
The Steelers announced that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company Heinz, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium on the city’s North Shore since it opened in 2001. The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed. Heinz initially signed a 20-year sponsorship agreement with the Steelers that was scheduled to end after the 2020 season. The two sides came to terms on a one-year extension that ran through 2021 but Heinz opted not to pursue a new deal. Sports Business Journal reported in 2019 that Heinz’s time as the stadium’s sponsor was running out, primarily because the company — which dates back to Western Pennsylvania in the late 1860s — was acquired by Kraft in 2015 and moved most of its business offices to Chicago. The Steelers moved from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field in time for the 2001 season.
Avalanche promote Sakic to president of hockey operations
The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have promoted Joe Sakic to the role of president of hockey operations. Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front office executive was recently honored as the general manager of the year.Colorado capped its most successful regular season by dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the final. The Avalanche closed out the series in six games and finished the postseason with a 16-4 mark. It was another title for Sakic, who was the captain of the Avalanche when they hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001. He became the first in NHL history to win as a captain and GM with the same organization.
Ronaldo ‘not for sale,’ Man United manager Ten Hag says
Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale,” Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said. The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didn’t make the trip due to an unspecified family issue, amid doubts over his future at the club. “He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag said at a press conference. “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.” The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United. “He hasn’t told me this. I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale,” Ten Hag said. “Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together.” Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.
