Film sessions have kept the Celtics connected to French prospect Juhann Begarin

Guard Juhann Begarin, the team’s 2021 second-round pick, is still just 19 years old. He is athletic and raw, and it’s not yet clear how much of his potential is based on hope. But the Celtics are eager to find out.

LAS VEGAS — As the Celtics marched toward the brink of a championship last season, a player who could be part of their future was taking part in a unique study abroad program that could help accelerate his NBA arrival.

Last season Begarin played for Paris Basketball in the LNB Pro A league, France’s top division. And about two or three nights per month, he would sit in front of a computer in his apartment and complete remote film study sessions with Celtics assistant coach Alex Barlow and lead international scout Benas Matkevicius.

Advertisement

“The main goal was to help him continue to grow as a player and see what was going on in the NBA game,” Barlow said, “and just to continue to build a relationship with him and let him know he’s still an important part of the organization.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

There were times when simply acquiring film of international prospects was a chore, with teams waiting days for DVDs or even VHS tapes to arrive in the mail. Today, the process could not be more streamlined. Within hours of Begarin’s games, the Celtics have access to an entire library of digital content that is neatly spliced into specific segments and play types.

During the study sessions, the Celtics would usually go over a collection of Begarin’s own clips and also show him film of Boston’s scheme, with a special emphasis on players he should emulate, such as Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

“It’s good, because sometimes when you play in Europe it’s a different game,” said Begarin, who is playing for the Celtics’ summer league squad this week. “Then when they show you how the NBA players can play it’s better. You have an image to help you understand what you have to do to be better and to be ready to play in the NBA.”

Advertisement

Begarin’s outside shooting remains shaky, but it’s tough and perhaps even unwise to alter shooting form from more than 3,000 miles away. So the Celtics focused more on positional instruction, footwork, decision-making, and defensive intensity.

They found that Begarin tended to careen out of control on drives, sometimes even trying to ignite one-on-three fast-breaks rather than slowing down and finding a more suitable option. And when he reached the paint, he often jumped off of one foot rather than two, a common hiccup for young, athletic players.

“When you’re that athletic, big, strong, and physical you just think you can just go up and figure it out in the air,” Barlow said. “And that’s tough to do. You go off two feet, it’s much easier to see the help defense, and you’re stronger. It really just gets the game to slow down.”

This was a common issue for Brown early in his career, too. Now, of course, the former All-Star has emerged as one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers, so that progression created some helpful footage for Begarin.

“We’d show Juhann, ‘OK, here’s a clip of you doing it, and here’s a clip of Jaylen now,’” Barlow said. “Instead of going off his left foot kind of out of control, Jaylen comes to a stop on two feet, the defender flies right by, and he lays it in.”

Advertisement

On defense, the Celtics wanted the 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Begarin to see clips of players with similar body types. And on their own roster they had to look no further than Smart, the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

They highlighted how Smart fought through and around screens with such tenacity, and how he remained relentlessly active on help defense and close-outs.

“We were just showing him, ‘Hey you have the physical tools to do this, but you’re going to have to do this if you want to play,” Barlow said. “That’s going to kind of be your calling card.’”

As the film sessions rolled on, Begarin truly embraced them. Barlow spent most of last season coaching the Maine Celtics, and Matkevicius had plenty of responsibilities helping lead the team’s European operation, so there were stretches when schedules simply did not match up.

But if a few weeks passed, Begarin would send a text message to the group, asking when they could get back into their virtual film room together.

“I think it was good, because they showed me they are interested in me,” Begarin said. “That’s important, I think, because they trusted me to be in Europe and develop, but they try to stay in touch with me and help me improve and be better week after week.”

The Celtics also remained in frequent contact with their 2020 second-round pick, Israeli point guard Yam Madar. But he plays for the Serbian power Partizan, which is guided by the legendary coach Željko Obradović, who has won eight EuroLeague titles in his career, so there was less urgency. Begarin’s league in France, meanwhile, is more of a developmental program.

Advertisement

Also, Begarin is still just 19, a fact that is easy to gloss over when watching his physical style of play and sturdy frame.

“At times, you do forget,” Barlow said. “You’re like, ‘Man, he should be picking this up now.’ But then you realize he should be a freshman in college. He’s obviously far from a finished product; I think everybody knows that. But it’s exciting to see the gains he’s made.”

…

According to a league source, the Celtics checked in on veteran center Aron Baynes, who missed last season due to a spinal cord injury suffered during the Tokyo Olympics, but the team does not intend to sign him. Baynes, 35, played for the Celtics from 2017-19 and completed a free agent workout in front of numerous teams in Las Vegas on Friday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.