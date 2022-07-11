Game 87: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

Well, that went about as good as you could have hoped. Xander Bogaerts even said so.
The Red Sox enter the week having split a four-game series with the Yankees at Fenway Park. They’re 47-39 — still 14 games behind New York in the AL East standings — but there’s a renewed since of optimism.
We’ll see how that plays out when Boston heads south to Tropicana Field for a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, who are a-game-and-a-half back of the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello will be on the mound for his second career start. He struggled in his debut last week against Tampa.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (47-39): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
RAYS (45-40): TBA
Pitching: RHP Matt Wisler (2-3, 2.58 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Wisler: Xander Bogaerts 2-4, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-1, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Jarren Duran 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-9, Kevin Plawecki 2-8, Trevor Story 5-12, Alex Verdugo 1-6, Christian Vázquez 0-2
Rays vs. Bello: Randy Arozarena 1-2, Ji-Man Choi 1-2, Yandy Díaz 1-2, Josh Lowe 1-3, Francisco Mejía 0-2, Taylor Walls 0-1
Stat of the day: On the mound for the Rays is opener Matt Wisler. The Rays lost in extras to the Reds on Friday when Wisler was called for a balk in the 10th inning. It was the 23rd time in major league history that a team lost on a walk-off balk.
Notes: Boston finished the week 3-4 against division foes after dropping two of three to the Rays. ... Brayan Bello allowed four runs and six hits in four innings in his first start. ... He’s getting the start because Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday (retroactive to Tuesday). ... The Rays got swept by the last-place Reds in Cincinnati, and lost two key pieces — star shortstop Wander Franco (right wrist discomfort) and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (left hip inflammation) were placed on the 10-day IL after Saturday’s second-straight walkoff defeat.
Advertisement
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.