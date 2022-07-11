Game 87: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

Well, that went about as good as you could have hoped. Xander Bogaerts even said so.

The Red Sox enter the week having split a four-game series with the Yankees at Fenway Park. They’re 47-39 — still 14 games behind New York in the AL East standings — but there’s a renewed since of optimism.

We’ll see how that plays out when Boston heads south to Tropicana Field for a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, who are a-game-and-a-half back of the Red Sox.