It’s time for Chris Sale to do some damage to opposing lineups

If, that is, you believe Chris Sale will ever help the Red Sox again.

What a great two days for the Red Sox, who earned a series split with the Yankees after back-to-back thrilling victories. There’s no time to take a breath, though, with the schedule makers sending the Sox straight to Tampa for four games and then to the Bronx for three more over the weekend.

The Sox’ mercurial starting pitcher put himself out a couple thousand dollars last week after a dugout tunnel temper tantrum took out a flatscreen television. Despite the fact the set was revealed to have been inoperable even before Sale ripped it off the WooSox tunnel wall and destroyed it in a fit of anger, the 33-year-old pro made amends. He not only paid for a new TV, but reportedly dropped a couple grand on lunch and dinner for the Triple A players and coaches with whom he shared his most recent rehab assignment.

But the real payback Sale owes is to the Red Sox, and it’s about time he starts paying them back for one of the most lucrative yet disappointing contracts in franchise history.

The lack of return on a $145 million investment by way of a 2019 contract extension has been dissected and discussed at length, but it boils down to this: Tuesday night in Tampa, Sale is scheduled to make his first start of the 2022 Major League season. If it actually happens, it would be just his ninth start since August of 2019. At an average of $30 million a season, that’s $3.3 million a start.

But hey, at least he paid for dinner and damages. Unfortunately, he can’t buy his way out of embarrassment or immaturity. It’s tough to know if Sale actually felt either after his petulant outburst, when it seemed he was bothered more by getting caught than by the act itself.

“I’m not going to shy away from it. I acted like an idiot [last Wednesday] and I’ve acted like an idiot before,” Sale told reporters Thursday at Fenway Park, before the Sox dropped the opener of the four-game set with the Yankees.

“I’d do it in the dugout. [But] I’ve been told through the years, hey, take it to the tunnel. So you think you’re in a safe space and you think that you’re in private. That’s a place that you’re not supposed to really have cameras. There’s no public access to that. So I thought I was in kind of a safer spot, but it is what it is, man.”

Chris Sale's last major-league appearance was in October in the ALCS vs. the Astros. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Here’s also what is: The Sox need him now, more than ever. Their starting rotation has been ravaged by injury, they are desperate for depth in the bullpen, and they are deep in the throes of their toughest stretch of the schedule. It’s time for the lanky lefthander to deliver something, anything on that gift of a contract from former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. For all the times Sale talks about being an emotional leader on this team, he needs to produce on the field, not cause drama off it.

“It’s who I am,” is how he explained that Worcester outburst. “It’s what makes me a big leaguer. It’s what makes me good at my job. It might not be the best for the public eye, but what is? Who’s perfect? Name him. I’d love to shake his hand.”

Nobody is asking for perfection. Just production. The Sox have been more than patient with him, often beyond reason or explanation. Since his one most perfect Red Sox moment, when he struck out the side to bring the Dodgers to their knees (literally, in the case of final batter Manny Machado) to clinch the 2018 World Series, repeated injury and ridiculous selfishness has turned Sale more into a sideshow than a star.

He hasn’t made an Opening Day roster for the past three seasons, going back to the Tommy John surgery that cost him the entirety of the 2020 season as well as three-quarters of the 2021 season. Then a stress fracture in his right ribcage sustained during an off-site workout during the pandemic cost him the start of this year. That was followed by an additional delay for what he and the team described as a personal medical issue. There is also the lingering issue of his vaccination status, with his decision to remain unvaccinated keeping him on the wrong side of any road trip to Toronto, where the Sox are scheduled to play their penultimate season series.

Of course Sale said many of the right things after that final rehab assignment in Worcester, the one in which he was so annoyed by walking five minor league hitters that he took it out on the defenseless dugout TV. He declared himself “very ready” to rejoin a rotation he once seemed destined to anchor.

“This was all for me to get back up to the big leagues and start doing my job and pulling my weight and trying to win a championship,’’ Sale told reporters in Worcester. “This is all great, but that’s the big picture and I need to get back there.’’

Two games into the Yankee series, that big picture was pretty cloudy. Fielding errors, poor pitching, and too many New York home runs threatened to push the Red Sox out of the playoff conversation. But two thrilling games later the Sox head south with newfound momentum.

If Sale can somehow get himself into a meaningful role, that momentum has a much better chance of continuing. Never mind the drama of beating up a TV. It’s time for Sale to do some damage of a different sort.

