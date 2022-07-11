New coach Jim Montgomery quick to get in touch with Patrice Bergeron

The Bruins are still waiting for word from Bergeron, though CEO Charlie Jacobs reiterated Monday the recent words of president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney : Bergeron, who turns 37 later this month, has indicated he will return for a 19th season. Until he signs a contract, his status is up in the air.

“It was really good,” Montgomery said of the call. “It was enlightening. I felt like I was talking to a coach, not a player. Just how he thinks about the team first, he thinks about ways to get better. Very impressed. It was a very open and honest conversation about how he’s excited about what the Bruins family can do, and how I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Jim Montgomery didn’t overthink it. The first phone call the new Bruins coach made after accepting the job was to Patrice Bergeron , the Bruins’ unsigned captain.

“Fingers crossed he returns and leads our team next year,” Jacobs said.

Montgomery’s takeaway from his phone call with Bergeron: “I don’t have to go in the locker room very much if he comes back,” he said. “That was the main takeaway. He’s got good control of what’s going on, and how to lead.”

Sweeney said he expected Bergeron’s decision “in short order,” with free agency opening Wednesday. It might not be the only one.

Sweeney said he has had “numerous conversations” with David Krejci, 36. Krejci and his family are in Boston this week, after visiting their offseason home in South Carolina (where Krejci’s wife, Naomi, is from).

“His decision could be forthcoming,” Sweeney said of Krejci, who spent the last year playing in front of family and friends in his native Czechia (HC Olomouc). “We’re hopeful that it’s with us. We would welcome him back. We said that to him last year. We left the door open.

“We have to make the pieces fit financially in a cap world, but I’ll do everything I possibly can to make that happen.”

As of now, the Bruins have an estimated $2.4 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Sweeney, who last summer signed five free agents — Derek Forbort, Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek, Linus Ullmark — to a total of $44.85 million in salary commitments, didn’t anticipate being as busy this year.

“Financially, from a cap perspective, we’re tight. So are other teams,” Sweeney said. “The difference is we have a full roster, minus the injured players that will start [the season] on the sidelines.”

Jeremy Jacobs offers positive outlook

Making a rare public appearance in Boston, Bruins chairman Jeremy Jacobs expressed a positive view of his company, Delaware North, and its pandemic recovery.

“Being in Boston is a pleasure,” Jacobs said. “Being an owner here, everyone in the marketplace, look around. We’ve regained success faster than most of our contemporaries throughout the industry. Big places like New York, L.A., and the rest, they didn’t respond like our fans did here.”

For evidence, Jacobs pointed to attendance — Bruins home games have been sold out since 2009 — plus concessions and retail.

“They really love this franchise,” he said. “It’s great to see.”

If the Bruins slide down the standings in the post-Bergeron era, fans won’t be as happy. If that happened, Jacobs didn’t sound warm to the idea of a full rebuild — as is currently on display in Chicago, another big-money Original Six market.

“It would be difficult to sell it to our fanbase,” Charlie Jacobs said. “We’re committed to winning the Stanley Cup. We will do whatever it takes to get us to that threshold again.”

Montgomery doesn’t think he’s taking over a team on the downswing.

“I’m a glass half-full person. I’m looking at what we have. That’s what excites me about the job, what we can do with what we have.”

Jim Montgomery happy to have Jake DeBrusk

Montgomery was enthusiastic about Jake DeBrusk, who backed off his season-long trade request after the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy. “I spoke to him after it was rescinded, so I can’t take credit for it,” Montgomery said. “Can’t say it’s because of me. But I had a really good conversation with him. He’s really excited. He loves it here in the City of Boston. He loves Bruins fans. That’s what he kept talking about, the opportunity to do something good this year.” … The Bruins submitted qualifying offers to Jack Studnicka, Jack Ahcan and Matt Filipe, their three restricted free agents, retaining their rights before Monday’s deadline. They would have become unrestricted free agents if they were not qualified.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.