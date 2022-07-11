Pete Alonso announces intent to go for Home Run Derby three-peat

“It’s a really fun event, and it’s going to be super exciting,” Alonso said before the Mets played at Atlanta on Monday night. “I have a really good plan to go into it and, again, I have just so much fun. I don’t think anyone has more fun than I do, especially when it comes to this event.”

The New York first baseman was announced as the first of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. became the second when he announced his participation via Instagram, and The Athletic cited multiple sources in reporting the retiring Albert Pujols will compete for the first time since 2009.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby in three consecutive years.

Dave Jauss, who was the Mets’ bench coach and is now a Washington Nationals special assistant, will pitch to Alonso for the second straight derby.

“Just need to give him about two pots of coffee for before and a case of Bud Lite for after, and he said he’s good to go,” Alonso said.

Alonso was second in the National League with 23 home runs entering Monday. Acuña has just eight since returning from a torn ACL on April 28, but had 41 homers in 2019 and was third in the NL with 24 at the time of his injury last July 10.

Pujols has 684 regular-season home runs in his career and five this season, his 22nd and final in the majors. Commissioner Rob Manfred named both Pujols and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera to the All-Star team for their career achievements.

Alonso hit 74 total home runs in last year’s derby at Denver’s Coors Field and beat Baltimore’s Trey Mancini, 23-22, in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Griffey also won in 1994 and is the only three-time champion.

Joey Gallo, Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, Salvador Pérez, Juan Soto, and Trevor Story also competed last year.

Alonso won the 2019 derby at Cleveland as a rookie when he defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round. Guerrero, whose father won the event in 2007, hit 91 total homers but tired in the final round. There was no derby in 2020, when the All-Star Game scheduled for Dodger Stadium was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robinson Canó gets crack at Mets with Atlanta

Robinson Canó remains confident in his skills as he has been given an opportunity to revive his career at 39 while starting — at least on a fill-in basis — for the defending World Series champion Braves.

Canó carries a .301 career batting average with 2,635 regular-season hits, but he struggled in short stints with the Mets and San Diego this season. Atlanta, in need of a left-handed hitter who can help at second base after Ozzie Albies went down with a broken foot, obtained Canó for $1 in a minor-league deal Sunday. He got the start there Monday, batting ninth against the franchise still on the hook for nearly $45 million of his original contract signed with Seattle.

“I know what work I’ve put in the offseason and I’ve always believed in myself and the stuff that I do to prepare myself,” Canó said following batting practice. “I feel that I can still play this game.”

The Braves trailed the Mets by 1½ games going into the three-game set at Truist Park. Asked if he felt he received a fair shot with them, Canó said, “I don’t want to go back to the past. ... There’s no hard feelings. I’ve got friends on the other side and I always wish them the best.”

Canó hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and Mets this season. Braves manager Brian Snitker managed Canó's father, José Canó, who was a minor league pitcher for the Class A Durham Braves in 1984.

In addition to adding Canó to the 26-man roster, the Braves reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the paternity list, and traded three minor leaguers — including former second-round pick Drew Waters — for Kansas City’s competitive balance pick (No. 35 overall) in the upcoming amateur draft.

Whit Merrifield’s games played streak ends

Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as Kansas City beat Detroit, 3-1, to open a split doubleheader. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553; it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors. Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling. “I’ve been lucky . . . in some instances, but I’ve put myself in a good position to play every day mentality-wise. I showed up to play no matter the circumstance. It’s been a long run and I’m proud of it,” he said. The longest active streak now belongs to Atlanta’s Matt Olson, who played in his 222nd straight game Monday.