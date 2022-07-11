Red Sox erase another early hole, but give Rays too much help in messy loss

Tampa put the leadoff hitter on in six of eight innings, four of those via a walk, two hit batters, and an error. They had 14 hits, leadoff man Yandy Díaz going 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored.

The Rays, winners of five of seven meetings between the teams this season, moved within a half-game of the Red Sox for second place in the American League East. They hold the top two wild-card positions with less than a week to go before the All-Star break.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox weren’t able to pull out a third consecutive comeback victory Monday, erasing an early four-run deficit against the Tampa Bay Rays, but stumbling late in a series-opening 10-5 loss at Tropicana Field.

Much like their recent series against the Yankees, the Red Sox had to crawl from behind.

Brayan Bello — a promising, yet flawed rookie who isn’t quite ready for the majors — put them in a hole right from the first inning, plunking Díaz after being ahead in the count, 0-and-2. Bello then walked Ji-Man Choi before allowing back-to-back, one-out RBI singles.

The Sox cut that lead in half in the second with an Alex Verdugo RBI single that scored Xander Bogaerts, who’d doubled, to make it 2-1. But a 42-pitch bottom of the inning plated three more for the Rays.

Bello, who walked three over his four innings, again walked the first hitter he saw and again paid for it. Bello battled back to retire the next two hitters, but couldn’t put away this injury-riddled, but relentless, Rays order. Díaz chopped a double down the left-field line that scored a run. Choi lined an RBI single down the line for another and, after another walk, Jonathan Aranda’s RBI single to right made it 5-1.

Bello’s next two innings were significant, though. He began to attack hitters with his upper-90s fastball, becoming more aggressive and showing conviction in his pitches. He worked around leadoff hits in both innings, and gave both the bullpen and offense a bit more wiggle room to battle back.

That they did. J.D. Martinez delivered a two-run double in the third. Jarren Duran sent an RBI single the other way in the fourth. And Bogaerts tied it, 5-5, with a single to right in the fifth.

Jake Diekman, however, offered yet another poor performance, highlighting once more the inefficiencies of the middle part of the relief corps. Entering after Austin Davis handled the fifth, Diekman hit Taylor Walls with his first pitch, and Díaz doubled with one out to give Tampa the lead back. Cora immediately called on Kaleb Ort, against whom Harold Ramirez singled home Díaz to make it 7-5.

Diekman has allowed four runs (three earned) in his last 1⅓ innings.

As the Tampa bullpen retired Boston’s final 12 hitters, the Rays put the game away in the eighth, scoring three times during a second inning for Phillips Valdez, who was pitching for the first time since being recalled from Triple A Worcester on Saturday.





