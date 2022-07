The Red Sox announced Monday that they have placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-related injured list. The team called up Connor Wong from Triple A Worcester to fill Plawecki’s roster spot.

The 31-year-old has been Christian Vázquez’s primary backup behind the plate. Plawecki has struggled with the bat, slashing .156/.267/.221 for a career-worst batting line in 91 plate appearances. Boston, however has won in eight of his last 12 starts.