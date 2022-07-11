Red Sox ready to let Chris Sale loose on Tuesday night

“I believe we can be more aggressive now compared to last year,” manager Alex Cora said before Monday’s series opener with the Rays.

When Sale returned last year from Tommy John surgery, the Sox were careful how they used their starter, knowing it would take time for him to build up strength in his arm and body. Now, however, the Sox feel he’s far removed from the surgery and that the rib isn’t an issue.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first start of the season Tuesday evening at Tropicana Field after dealing with a right rib cage fracture that has sidelined him since the start of spring training.

Cora will keep Sale in the 85-pitch range Tuesday. The lefthander is then penciled in to start Sunday in the first-half finale against the Yankees. The fact that that’s even being considered, Cora said, shows how confident the team is about Sale’s health.

There were indications beyond results during his rehab progression that made the team believe they could give Sale more runway.

“We were certainly looking at the velocity and making sure the strength was there,” pitching coach Dave Bush said. “We’re looking at pitch shape. Analyzing the delivery and mechanics, also to make sure his body is moving the way it should be.”

There are benchmarks between starts that matter as well: Being able to throw a side session, or moving around well in pitcher’s fielding practice. Sale has checked those boxes.

There’s a human element to it, too, of course.

“It’s also [about] asking him how he feels,” Bush added. “A lot of times, there’s subjective feedback from the person that matters, too, like ‘How do you feel? Does this feel the way you want it to? Are you in sync with the delivery? Do you feel like you’re recovering?’ ”

Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier lost to Rays

Rays shortstop Wander Franco is scheduled for Tuesday surgery on his right wrist to repair a broken hamate bone. He is expected to miss 5-8 weeks. Franco made his MLB debut against the Red Sox on June 22, 2021, and has a .970 OPS against them in 22 career regular-season games.

The Rays also expect to be without center fielder Kevin Kiermaier for “some time,” according to manager Kevin Cash. He is scheduled to see a specialist about his left hip.

In all the Rays have 15 players on the injured list.

Nate Eovaldi (right hip/back tightness) most likely will pitch against the Yankees Friday to open up the three-game set. There’s a strong chance Nick Pivetta will pitch Saturday . . . Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) is scheduled to pitch two innings for Double A Portland on Tuesday. Josh Taylor (back strain) will also pitch. He has struggled to find results during his rehab stint, compiling a 5.40 ERA in nine appearances (8⅓ innings) between Portland and Triple A Worcester. Taylor also has yielded two homers in that span . . . Kevin Plawecki went on the COVID-related IL before Monday’s game, the backup catcher both feeling symptoms and awaiting test results. Connor Wong was recalled from Worcester, where he has hit .267 with 13 doubles and six homers in 57 games.

