For Red Sox, splitting a series against Yankees never felt so good

It wasn’t the Boston Massacre of 1978, far from it. But Cora probably had a little sense of what it felt like for poor Don Zimmer.

Alex Cora needed nine pitchers over two days including a one-inning stint by outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. It was like trying to hold back the rising tide.

The Yankees arrived at Fenway Park on Thursday with a 14-game lead on the Red Sox in the American League East and won the first two games of the series with little fuss, scoring 18 runs.

Two days later, the Sox still trail by 14 games but have a renewed sense of optimism about their season.

Advertisement

A series split never felt so good as the Sox scored the final nine runs of the game to beat the Yankees, 11-6, on Sunday night before a boisterous crowd of 37,391, the largest for a regular-season game since 2018.

Playing without All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, who has a sore back, the Sox fell behind, 6-2, then roared back with nearly every player in the lineup contributing something.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I don’t think anyone would have bet that we would have split it after the first two. They’re definitely lying if they say that, based on how the first two games went,” said Xander Bogaerts, who learned he was an All-Star before the game, then went 2 for 4.

At 47-39, the Sox have the third-best record in the American League. They’re 3-4 against the Yankees with a run differential of only four runs.

“We’re not worried about the division. We just want to get in the playoffs and take our chances,” Alex Verdugo said. “They had all their pitchers for their series — [Gerrit] Cole, [Nestor] Cortes, [Jordan] Montgomery, and [Jameson] Taillon. We had a bunch of our guys hurt and we still won two games.

Advertisement

“That’s a good split. We know we can play with them. This team showed a lot of fight the last two days.”

Count Cora in that group. In a 6-6 game, he managed the sixth inning like it was a playoff game and the Sox scored the go-ahead run against deposed Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

Trevor Story reached on a single before Franchy Cordero worked a walk. Righthanded hitting Rob Refsynder pinch hit for Jackie Bradley Jr. and walked after six pitches.

With one out, rookie Jeter Downs pinch hit for struggling Jarren Duran. Behind 0 and 2, Downs got his bat on a 101.5-m.p.h. fastball from Chapman and popped it into shallow center field.

The ball ticked off the glove of second baseman DJ LeMahieu. The Yankees forced Refsynder at second base but the Sox got what they wanted as Story scored.

Story’s three-run double in the seventh inning broke the game open.

Why did Cora go for it in the sixth?

“First and second no outs with their bullpen. Everybody talks about their bullpen, how great they are,” he said. “We saw the window there. Chapman, he just came off the IL. We had to go for it there.”

Yankees relievers allowed five runs. The Sox needed their bullpen in the fourth inning after Nick Pivetta was hit hard. Kaleb Ort, Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Strahm, and Ryan Brasier combined on 5 shutout innings. They allowed three hits.

Ort spent four years in the Yankees organization before the Sox took him in the minor league phase of the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. He entered the game with two runners on and retired Aaron Judge on a fly ball to right and Anthony Rizzo on a foul out to third base.

Advertisement

Pivetta called the split “extraordinary” under the circumstances.

“Really, really fun to watch and I loved every part of it,” he said.

The Sox have four games at Tampa Bay starting Monday night and three in the Bronx against the Yankees before the All-Star break.

Chris Sale is set to make his season debut on Tuesday and Nate Eovaldi is lined up for Yankee Stadium on Friday. Garrett Whitlock is on track to return by the weekend.

“Our team is coming back together,” Verdugo said. “We had a bump and we got over it. Those were two nice wins and our crowd was loving it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.