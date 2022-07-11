Report: Department of Justice probes PGA Tour for antitrust violations

The Journal said players’ agents have received inquiries from the Justice Department’s antitrust division that involve PGA Tour regulations on competing events and the tour suspending players in recent months for playing in LIV Golf events. The Journal cited a person familiar with the inquiries.

The dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series now has the attention of the US Department of Justice, according to the Wall Street Journal, and the PGA Tour said Monday it was confident it would prevail.

The Justice Department had no comment.

The new series is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and already has attracted nearly two dozen PGA Tour members, a list that includes Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. All reportedly have received signing fees of $150 million or more. For Johnson, that would be twice as much as his career earnings in his 15 years on the PGA Tour.

At issue is the PGA Tour’s policy that members receive a conflicting event release to play tournaments overseas when a tour event is being held that week. Players typically get three such releases a year, only for overseas events. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America.

It denied releases for the first LIV Golf event, which was held outside London the first week in June, because it viewed it as a series of tournaments that threatened the PGA Tour. The LIV events offer $25 million in prize money and its eight-tournament schedule features five events in the United States. Two are at courses owned by former President Donald Trump.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended players who competed in the first LIV event and the most recent one outside Portland, Oregon. The next LIV event is scheduled for Trump National in New Jersey in two weeks.

Some players, such as Johnson and Sergio Garcia, have resigned their PGA Tour membership. Mickelson has not. He is a lifetime member because of his 45 career victories, and Mickelson has said he earned that status.

Greg Norman, the two-time British Open champion who is CEO of LIV Golf, said two months ago when the tour denied releases that “the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf, unless it’s exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament.” He called the decision “anti-golfer, anti-fan and anti-competitive.”

The tour referenced a Federal Trade Commission investigation from two decades ago in saying in its statement, “We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

That four-year investigation resulted in an FTC recommendation that two rules be nullified — competing in non-PGA Tour events without the commissioner’s permission and allowing veto power over players appearing on televised golf programs. Under heavy lobbying, the FTC voted 4-0 to end the investigation by rejecting the recommendation from the staff’s antitrust lawyers.

The report comes at the start of the British Open at St. Andrews, another example of how much the rival league has disrupted golf this year. Players who signed on with Norman’s group have been criticized for the source of the funding, and players like Mickelson and Johnson have lost corporate sponsorships.

Four players on the European tour last week were given a temporary stay from being suspended, allowing them to compete in the Scottish Open.

Norman not welcome

It was only this spring that Greg Norman, who twice hoisted the claret jug as the winner of the British Open, sought a special dispensation to play in this week’s tournament at St. Andrews in Scotland.

The reply was unequivocal: No.

And not only is there no spot in the field for Norman, whose role as CEO in the new LIV Golf series has made him a pariah in certain golf circles, but it turns out that Norman is not even invited to dinner.

The R&A, which organizes the Open, over the weekend became the latest corner of golf to say it had cast Norman into exile, temporarily banishing him even from the traditional dinnertime gathering of past Open champions. The move has made this week’s tournament, the last of the year’s four golf majors, the newest flash point as players and executives openly clash over LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded insurgent league that has made a sport that Norman once ruled decidedly factional.

In a polite-but-firm statement, the R&A made clear it had chosen a side. It had contacted Norman, it said, “to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.”

“The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage,” the R&A said. “Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future.”

LIV Golf, whose main financial backer is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Norman told Australian Golf Digest that he was “disappointed” and thought the decision was “petty.”

“I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf,” said Norman, 67, whose lone victories in major tournaments came at the Opens in 1986 at Turnberry and in 1993 at Royal St. George’s.

The public tangle between Norman and the R&A began in April when he expressed confidence in the Australian news media that he could receive an exemption from Open rules — which allow past champions to enter on that qualification alone if they are 60 or younger — and play in the 150th iteration of the tournament, scheduled to begin Thursday at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Word soon came back that the R&A would offer Norman no such exemption.

But attention on — and scrutiny of — Norman has only increased in the interceding months, as he has lured past major champions such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed to the LIV series, rupturing their ties to the PGA Tour and turning golf into a cauldron of acrimony. His statements in May dismissing Saudi Arabia’s murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist by saying, “Look, we’ve all made mistakes,” prompted new criticism.ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades.

Woods plays Old Course

Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them.

He played with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and six-time major champion Lee Trevino, who won his two claret jugs a few years before Woods was born. Along for the ride was Jack Nicklaus, the gold standard when it comes to majors with his 18 titles.

Nicklaus didn’t bring his clubs to St. Andrews. He returned to become an honorary citizen.

Nicklaus was there to greet most of the champions on the first tee of the four-hole exhibition around the loop on the Old Course (holes 1, 2 17 and 18), and he couldn’t help but join up with the last group at the end — Woods, Trevino, McIlroy and Georgia Hall, an R&A ambassador and winner of the Women’s British Amateur and Women’s British Open.

“The Celebration of Champions” is a treat, held only at the home of golf and not even every year. It was first done in 2000 for the millennial. It was repeated in 2010 for the 150-year anniversary of the Open, except that nasty weather canceled the occasion. So they finished it off in 2015. Woods played that year with Tom Weiskopf, Mark O’Meara and Nick Price.

McIlroy famously missed that year after injuring his knee while playing soccer.

He wouldn’t have missed this one for the world.

“It’s unbelievable,” McIlroy said. “Playing St. Andrews, past champion, playing with my hero. If you had told 10-year-old Rory you’d be part of something like this, I wouldn’t have believed you. It was really, really cool. Really special.”

With so much star power, the question had to be asked: Which was the hero?

McIlroy laughed. Given his age (33), it was Woods, and always has been. After a charity pro-am a week ago in the west of Ireland, Woods and McIlroy played an unannounced practice round at Ballybunion, a huge treat for the storied Irish club.

“And Jack has become close to me as well, just from living at the Bear’s Club, practicing there,” McIlroy said. “For me not getting to do this in 2015, it’s nice to be able to part of it.”







