World population to reach 8 billion people by November

According to India's local census, the country's population was 1.21 billion in 2011. The government had deferred the 2021 census because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Released Monday, the agency's "World Population Prospects" report projects that India will surpass China as the most populous country in the world by 2023 - a change, in part, because of China's aging population and history of restricting births.

New projections from the United Nations’ Department of Social and Economic Affairs show that the global population is expected to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 - though population growth is at its slowest in decades, with rates dipping under 1% in 2020.

Advertisement

Population trends outlined in the report show that, in most parts of the world, death is outpacing life.

The population of 61 countries is projected to decrease by 1% or more between 2022 and 2050, with the exception of eight countries: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

Other recent studies conducted by the United Nations have shown that by the end of the century, Africa will be the only continent to experience population growth, with 13 of the world's 20 biggest urban areas expected to be based there.

With recent reductions in fertility, countries in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean will continue to be dominated by a large share of working-age people between 25 and 64 years old.

This shift, coined the "demographic dividend," shows that countries are likely to experience accelerated economic growth per capita, though increasing numbers of aging residents could pose problems for places where access to health care is sparse, as the burden will fall on working-age citizens to take up the bulk of senior care.

"Rapid population growth makes eradicating poverty, combating hunger and malnutrition, and increasing the coverage of health and education systems more difficult," said Liu Zhenmin, U.N. undersecretary general for Economic and Social Affairs. "Conversely, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to health, education and gender equality, will contribute to reducing fertility levels and slowing global population growth."

Advertisement

The coronavirus also plays a part in the stagnant population growth.

From January 2020 to December 2021, 14.9 million people died of covid-related issues, according to the World Health Organization. Global life expectancy dropped to age 71 from 72.8 in 2019. Covid was also likely to produce short-term reductions in pregnancies and births. And with more restrictions on cross-border activity, rates of migration have also plummeted - a key driver for population growth in developing countries.