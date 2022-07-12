J’adore Dior? Lesley Manville does in ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

Q. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is all about fashion and its place in people’s lives. What’s fashion’s place in your life?

English actress Lesley Manville has played a dedicated follower of fashion in two films in the past five years. In “Phantom Thread,” she earned an Oscar nod for her supporting role as the unflappable sister and business partner to Daniel Day-Lewis’s finicky, famous fashion designer. Now, in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” she brings her quiet audacity to Ada Harris, a plucky house cleaner in 1950s London who dreams of buying a Christian Dior gown and leads a labor strike along the way.

A. I love clothes, and I always have. As a teenager, I was always looking to wear something that was a bit different from everyone else. I didn’t run with the pack. I tried to really create my own style, and I did. I remember once, [when I was] about 15, I had a brown jacket and this navy-blue cloche hat on. This really stuffy old bloke said to me, “Well, you can’t wear brown with blue.” And I was outraged. I said, “I disagree. I think it looks great.” But a lot of designers do it now. A designer I work with a lot, dresses me a lot, [is] Anna Valentine. She’s a British designer. She does navy blue with black. So he was wrong, and I was right.

Q. There are a lot of beautiful clothes in this film — are there any other films where you’ve been amazed by their style, whether movies you’ve been in, or watched?

A. “Phantom Thread” was all about fashion, and that was pretty amazing. Not just watching it, but the process of creating those clothes with Mark Bridges (the film’s costume designer). Also on “The Crown” — I’m playing Princess Margaret in the final two seasons — that has a brilliant costume designer, Amy Roberts. Everything is made for me bespoke, and that process is really enjoyable; just watching how the seamstresses work to make it right is fascinating. It helps me; it’s another layer to the character. That’s what brilliant costume designers do as well. It’s a collaboration, and if you get it right, it’s very fulfilling.

Lesley Manville stars as Mrs. Harris in director Tony Fabian’s "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." Dávid Lukács/Ada Films Ltd/Harris Squared Kft

Q. Mrs. Harris is such a strong-willed person, but also she’s such a dreamer.

A. I think the two go together, really. I mean, she’s definitely got a dream, which is to have this dress that the audience must be thinking, “Well, there’s no way you’re gonna get a 500-pound dress — you’re a cleaner!” Her naïveté about all of that is so charming. Because of the way that the fantasy of getting it evolves, it slowly becomes more of a reality. And you think, “Oh my God, she’s gonna get this dress.” I don’t think that because she’s a dreamer we should negate her being somebody who’s also very practical and very driven.

Q. Do you feel like that — being a dreamer but also very practical, like Mrs. Harris?

A. I don’t think I’m a dreamer so much, because a lot of the things I suppose I’ve wanted in my life, I’ve achieved. I’ve had a child, and I’ve got a nice career. But I’m very practically minded, and I’m very optimistic. I’m never defeated by thoughts; I will achieve [my goals] come hell or high water. If I need to do something, I’ll make sure that I make it happen.

Actor Lucas Bravo, director Tony Fabian, and actress Lesley Manville on the set of "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." Dávid Lukács/Ada Films Ltd/Harris Squared Kft

Q. The film is a lot about working-class people and workers’ rights. Did that resonate with you?

A. It resonated greatly because I had a working-class upbringing. We weren’t poor, but we didn’t have spare money, really. We lived in a Victorian house with fireplaces. My mum was always lighting the fire in the morning so we could have breakfast in a warm room. [My parents] had three children, and the priority was to feed us, keep us nice. I think if you’ve grown up with that, it never leaves you. I’ve still got a really strong work ethic. I don’t take anything for granted.

Q. The scene where you spontaneously lead a strike was really lovely. It was funny, but it felt deeply real.

A. Yes! Because she’s got a great moral compass, Ada. She can absolutely see that there’s something going on there that isn’t right. She’s not intimidated by the fact that it’s Christian Dior. It’s a person, it’s his company. He needs to be told — no point going to anybody else. She’s got to talk to the boss. And why shouldn’t you? Because we’re all people. [Just] because one of them is Christian Dior and one of them is Ada Harris doesn’t really make any difference to her!

Interview was edited and condensed.





Danielle Momoh can be reached at danielle.momoh@globe.com.