‘Loot’ has sparkle and is worth a watch

“Loot” is not one of the comedies I’d hold up as an example of all-round excellence that deserves all kinds of Emmy love; it’s just a good time, as you might expect when Maya Rudolph is involved. The workplace sitcom features an appealing and distinctive cast and plenty of opportunities for Rudolph to shine. She basically owns faux grandiosity.
Apparently “Loot” is popular. Apple TV+ has just announced that it has been renewed for a second season, while the first season is still being released.
In a way, “Loot” has some roots in “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ comedy that has become a sensation and Emmy favorite. Rudolph is Molly, a woman whose marriage to a billionaire (played by a more nefarious Adam Scott than usual) falls apart when she catches him with another woman. Depressed, but in possession of $87 billion, she decides to go work in the office of the charitable foundation that bears her name, to keep herself busy. Not surprisingly, her wealthy airs don’t go over well in an organization devoted to helping the needy.
Molly is like Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca on “Ted Lasso.” She has been dumped, and she has tons of money, and she is going to have to learn about, you know, life and love and people and stuff. She finds herself surrounded by co-workers who don’t always treat her like a queen — except her personal assistant, an amusing Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”), who is at her beck and call. The co-worker who is hardest on Molly is Michaela Jae Rodriguez’s Sofia, the director of the foundation, who is annoyed by all the distractions that Molly’s fame and wealth bring with her.
One member of the workplace ensemble has become a new favorite. His name is Ron Funches, and he plays Howard, a nurturing and optimistic guy whose good nature is being taken advantage of by his exploitative girlfriend. During the season, Howard and Booster’s snippy Nicholas form an unexpected friendship that is delightful to watch unfold. Funches has a singsongy, friendly voice — his voice acting credits are long and include “Bob’s Burgers” — but he’s a pleasure in person.
