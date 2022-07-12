‘Loot’ has sparkle and is worth a watch

“Loot” is not one of the comedies I’d hold up as an example of all-round excellence that deserves all kinds of Emmy love; it’s just a good time, as you might expect when Maya Rudolph is involved. The workplace sitcom features an appealing and distinctive cast and plenty of opportunities for Rudolph to shine. She basically owns faux grandiosity.

Apparently “Loot” is popular. Apple TV+ has just announced that it has been renewed for a second season, while the first season is still being released.

In a way, “Loot” has some roots in “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ comedy that has become a sensation and Emmy favorite. Rudolph is Molly, a woman whose marriage to a billionaire (played by a more nefarious Adam Scott than usual) falls apart when she catches him with another woman. Depressed, but in possession of $87 billion, she decides to go work in the office of the charitable foundation that bears her name, to keep herself busy. Not surprisingly, her wealthy airs don’t go over well in an organization devoted to helping the needy.