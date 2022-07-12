What Emmy voters got right, and what they got wrong

Here are some of the nominations that surprised me, and some of the missing nominations that, to me, qualify as snubs.

That’s not uncommon. In recent years, the annual TV awards have managed to do both at the same time. The voters usher in newer shows and actors, such as this year’s inclusion of the captivating “Severance,” the warm-hearted “Abbott Elementary,” and, finally, the brilliant leading actors from “The Great.” And simultaneously, they automatically repeat a too-large number of regulars, this year including the stale likes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and the “Killing Eve” actresses.

The Emmys totally got it this year. Oh, and also, the Emmys totally blew it this year.

SUPER SNUB: Molly Shannon delivered three outstanding TV performances this year, and she was not given a single nod. She nearly stole HBO’s “The White Lotus” as the honeymoon-crashing mother-in-law from hell, she provided a warm counterbalance to the vipers at the home-shopping network in Showtime’s “I Love That for You,” and she was a wonder as the exhausted talk-host mother on HBO Max’s “The Other Two,” a comedy that also should have been recognized. Shame!

SUPER-DUPER SNUB: No “This Is Us”? Not a single nomination? Once an Emmy favorite, the final season of the NBC drama did not register on voters at all. Certainly the show is flawed, and some of the characters grew tiresome, but Mandy Moore was truly remarkable as the dying mother, and I see three nominees in the outstanding actress category who could easily have been subbed out to make room for her.

Quinta Brunson in a scene from ABC's "Abbott Elementary." Brunson was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy series. Gilles Mingasson/Associated Press

SURPRISE: I suspected voters would go for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” if only as a token network series among the streaming and cable nominees. But I didn’t expect such an overwhelming — and fully justified — wave of nominations, including not just for the show and lead actress Quinta Brunson but supporting actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James and supporting actor Tyler James Williams. Nice.

SNUB ‘N’ SURPRISE COMBO: I was afraid voters would overlook HBO Max’s powerful “Station Eleven,” and, for the most part, they did. No outstanding limited series nod, no leading nod for Mackenzie Davis, no supporting nods for Lori Petty or David Cross. However, they did pay close enough attention to nominate Himesh Patel, who was unforgettable as the bittersweet father figure of an orphaned girl. So there’s that.

SURPRISE: Naturally, voters had to recognize “The White Lotus,” the HBO show about class that got many people talking last summer. But so much love! I’m delighted to see the cast members crowding up the supporting categories for limited series. Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, and Jennifer Coolidge (who’d better win) — that’s really great. Again, though: No Molly Shannon?

SNUB: It’s hard for me to believe that voters once again ignored Renée Elise Goldsberry of Peacock’s “Girls5eva.” She knocks every single joke out of the park as the supremely self-absorbed member of the titular reunited girl group. As Wickie, she is a queen. I’ve loved Kate McKinnon, but this was not her season on “Saturday Night Live”; she was off for the first seven episodes.

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in a scene from Hulu's "The Great." Ollie Upton/Associated Press

SURPRISE: The voters entirely ignored “The Great” last year, which was an embarrassment. The Hulu series is so witty and playful and smart (and yes, bawdy), and the acting is a master class. So I’m happy to see them fix that mistake with a pair of noms for leads Nicholas Hoult, who brings some depth to a wholly foolish character, and Elle Fanning, whose line readings are perfection.

SNUBS: I’m a little shocked that Gary Oldman isn’t in the running for lead actor in the Apple TV+ drama “Slow Horses.” He was funny and tragic as a slovenly, weary MI5 agent who always has a glass of brown liquor nearby. I’m not shocked in the least that HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” and its irresistible cast (including Jeff Hiller) wasn’t given any love. It may just be too quiet and subtle for voters.

UNSNUB: Weird, this one. When Tom Pelphrey delivered an indelible performance as Wendy’s bipolar brother on Netflix’s “Ozark” in 2020, the voters didn’t bother to notice. It was a sad oversight. Now they have given Pelphrey a nomination as outstanding guest actor for his tiny appearance in the show last season, in flashbacks. OK, then.

Christina Ricci in Showtime's "Yellowjackets." Paul Sarkis/Associated Press

SURPRISE: I did not expect voters to go so hard for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” The haunting series was nominated as outstanding drama, Melanie Lynskey was nominated as outstanding lead actress, and Christina Ricci was nominated for outstanding supporting actress. These kinds of nods give me some hope that voters are actually paying some attention.

SNUBS I’M ON BOARD WITH: Jennifer Aniston is usually on the auto-nom list, so I’m glad she’s not here for what was a model of over-acting on “The Morning Show.” . . . I wrongly expected that, to fully express their love for “Only Murders in the Building” and to try to bring in younger viewers, Emmy voters would give Selena Gomez a nod for her affectless turn.

SNUBS I AM NOT ON BOARD WITH: While “Severance” got a lot of love — and I am grateful for that — it’s too bad Britt Lower was not recognized. If you’ve seen the Apple TV+ drama, you know how much she accomplishes in it. . . . I think I understand why HBO Max’s “Julia” was ignored, but its lead, Sarah Lancashire, was a complicated force of nature as Julia Child. . . . Yes, Margaret Qualley certainly earned her nomination as outstanding lead actress in a limited series, but “Maid” ought to have been among the outstanding limited series. It packed a wallop. . . . Jenifer Lewis in Showtime’s “I Love That for You,” the Apple TV+ comedy “The Afterparty,” William Jackson Harper in HBO Max’s “Love Life,” Paul Rudd in Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door,” Jon Bernthal in HBO’s “We Own This City,” Jake Johnson in HBO Max’s “Minx,” and Ncuti Gatwa of Netflix’s “Sex Education” were all deserving.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.