An accord in Allston. Harvard and neighbors reach deal that will greenlight big development there

The accord, months in the making, increases affordable housing commitments for the first section of Harvard’s “Enterprise Research Campus,” across Western Avenue from the university’s business school. This 900,000-square-foot, mixed-use project — phase one of Harvard’s much-larger plans for the area — has been bottled up at the Boston Planning & Development Agency because of opposition from the community over its potential impact on housing costs and other concerns. Now, with a deal in hand, BPDA staffers plan to recommend that the project be approved at the agency’s Thursday board meeting.

Allston community representatives and Harvard University have reached a deal that will allow Harvard to finally move forward with the first phase of its ambitious development plans in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

“We believe it contains compelling public benefits,” said Arthur Jemison, the new director of the BPDA. “This is very much emblematic of the kinds of things we think are important. It’s also a piece to build on for future work in that neighborhood and beyond.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

This first phase of the so-called ERC represents an important development in its own right — if approved, it would be the largest project to win BPDA’s blessing since mayor Michelle Wu hired Jemison in April. It would consist of 440,000 square feet of offices and labs, a hotel, a conference center, and two apartment buildings.

An artists rendering of Harvard's proposed Enterprise Research Campus. Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

But the deal also signals a willingness among wary Allston residents and their elected officials to work closely with Harvard as the university embarks on far more ambitious plans to gradually develop land that it owns totaling roughly 140 acres in the neighborhood. And it represents an important signal of Wu’s priorities to the broader development community, including her intention to leverage major projects to create more affordable housing around the city.

Wu began meeting with Harvard and the neighborhood’s elected officials soon after taking office last November to broker a compromise. In those meetings, she made it clear that Harvard and its development partner for the ERC, New York-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer, had to do more to address the neighborhood’s affordable housing needs.

Advertisement

Toward that end, Harvard and Tishman Speyer have now agreed to set aside 25 percent of the 345 apartments to be built in the ERC’s first phase at income-restricted prices, totaling 86 affordable units. That’s up from a previous offer of 17 percent and roughly twice the citywide minimum of 13 percent. Harvard has already promised 20 percent in future phases of the ERC, and, eventually in Beacon Park.

In particular, State Representative Mike Moran and City Councilor Liz Breadon said they were pleased that some of these affordable units will be set aside for renters who earn between 30 and 50 percent of the area’s median income — “deeply subsidized” units, as Moran put it, aimed at individual renters, for example, who make between nearly $30,000 and $50,000 a year.

“That group in particular has been shut out of our affordable housing development process, in my whole career,” Moran said.

Breadon added that having a range of affordability levels is crucial, in part because so many residents of Allston and Brighton earn less than the 70 percent of area median income, the standard threshold for the city’s affordable housing requirement. “So many of our residents earn much less than that [so] having that included is precedent setting,” she said.

Advertisement

Harvard also increased its pledge for a neighborhood housing stabilization fund to $25 million from $10 million, along with a previous commitment to make an acre of land available to an affordable housing developer for condo construction off Seattle Street. Harvard also committed $2 million toward community planning efforts for its various remaining Allston properties that await development. (Much of that development hinges on the successful realignment and lowering of a curved stretch of the Mass. Turnpike, a nearly $2 billion megaproject that is still in the planning and funding stages, to make it possible for decks to be built over the highway for air-rights construction.)

“We can’t continue to develop, project by project, without having an overarching master plan,” Breadon said.

Harvard spokeswoman Brigid O’Rourke said in a statement that university officials “appreciate all of the work that has gone into advancing this extraordinary project — from the Wu Administration, our local Allston-Brighton elected officials, the BPDA, the Harvard Allston Task Force, and the Allston-Brighton community.”

Harvard’s town-gown relations have been put to the test over the university’s commercial development plans in Allston. Many longtime residents have been skeptical of the university for years, dating back to the 1990s when it secretly bought up land along Western Avenue through a third-party developer, and they’ve worried that the mixed-income neighborhood’s character could be drastically changed if Harvard’s construction primarily served well-paid office workers and scientists.

It was a good sign for Harvard’s community relations that President Larry Bacow, who recently announced plans to step down, visited the Allston Civic Association’s 60th anniversary celebration last week. Also in attendance was Meredith Weenick, Harvard’s incoming executive vice president.

Advertisement

Civic association president Tony D’Isidoro said he is encouraged by Wu’s eagerness to listen to the neighborhood’s concerns, and is hopeful issues such as transportation and education could be addressed in the next phase of the ERC, which involves another 1 million square feet of development.

“We’re excited about the future, that this administration will have a clear opportunity to put its stamp on the process,” D’Isidoro said. “There’s an understanding that Michelle is going to give the community a chance to chime in.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.