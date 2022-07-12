GE scraps plan for offshore wind-turbine blade factory in UK

General Electric Co. canceled a plan to build a factory making wind-turbine blades in northeast England that would have created hundreds of jobs.

The company doesn’t have enough orders to justify the facility that was scheduled to start producing blades for offshore turbines in Teesside next year, a company spokesperson said.

It’s a setback for the government’s Levelling Up policy, which seeks to boost investment outside of London and “Red Wall” Labour areas in northern England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year announced that almost £100 million ($118 million) would be invested in new wind ports in Teesside and the Humber, with the potential for seven offshore wind factories. GE’s was due to be the first of those.