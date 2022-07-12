Jill Biden criticized for comparing Hispanics to breakfast tacos

Dr. Jill Biden’s attempt to compliment the Hispanic community at an event in Texas backfired spectacularly when she likened them to a traditional Mexican meal.

She was speaking Monday at the UnidosUS annual conference in San Antonio, where more than 60% of the population is Hispanic.

She praised the group’s president, Raul Yzaguirre, who “helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”