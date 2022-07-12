Local startup aims to help the climate by aiding farmers

Indigo’s program issued a first round of carbon credits this month based on incentivizing 175 farmers to use more sustainable growing techniques to sequester 20,000 tons of carbon. Such techniques might include adding a cover crop of clover or cereals to a field or tilling in ways that disturb the soil less. Each ton of extra carbon retained in the soil, once verified, becomes a tradable credit worth $40 on the growing market for offset credits.

Indigo Ag, the farming-tech company founded in Boston eight years ago, is one of the best-funded startups in town, having raised over $1 billion. But after several missteps, the company is now homing in on the growing market for trading carbon offset credits in agriculture.

The credits are purchased by companies who find it too expensive to reduce their own carbon emissions. Buyers could include utilities required by regulators to reduce their emissions, big tech companies pledging to offset their data-center pollution, or even the Red Sox, which said this year that the team will buy credits to offset emissions from Fenway Park.

Most credits have come from the forestry and renewable energy industries, but farming has a lot of potential for Indigo. “You may be a farmer growing corn as your cash crop,” chief executive Ron Hovsepian explained. “Now you do some things on top of that, we call that a digital crop, and you get paid for that too.”

Originally, Indigo focused on using biotech to improve crops. Backed by Flagship Pioneering, the investors behind Moderna, Indigo developed biological seed treatments that reduced the need for irrigation and pesticides and made farming more efficient. It’s still in that business, but its program to buy and trade grain has been wound down. For the carbon credits, Indigo’s role is to oversee the crop methods and sample soil to verify more carbon has been retained.

The market for carbon credits has been fraught with controversy, criticized for not truly reducing carbon emissions. In many cases, credits were sold without verifying that emissions would be reduced, or in cases where the emissions would have been reduced regardless of the credit sale. A report by environmental nonprofit Compensate last year found only 10 percent of carbon offset projects it reviewed met its climate and human rights standards.

For sequestering carbon in soil, one challenge is that the carbon leaks out over time. If a utility that burns fossil fuels (emitting gases that stay in the atmosphere for centuries) bought an offset from soil sequestration, that could be problematic, Niklas Kaskeala, chief impact officer at Compensate, said.

“Durability is the biggest issue,” he said. “But soil has huge potential and we need to incentivize more sustainable and regenerative methods of farming.”

Indigo’s program includes extra sequestered carbon as a buffer for some carbon making its way back into the atmosphere. “These practices are real and permanent, so the buyer of the credit knows it’s there,” Hovsepian said.

A second round of credits is expected in 2023 that will be at least double the size of this year’s issuance. But it still only represents a tiny fraction of all farming activity.

“I’ve learned a couple things here... from the farmers about how you have to go slowly on this journey,” Hovsepian said. “It’s their cash crops, and they gotta get paid.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.