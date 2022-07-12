PepsiCo’s revenue keeps rising

PepsiCo Inc. raised its outlook for the second time in as many quarters, saying it expects revenue to grow 10 percent this year as consumer demand remains resilient. The maker of Mountain Dew, Fritos, and Quaker Oats had previously increased its revenue forecast in April, nudging it up to 8 percent from 6 percent. Profit and sales in the second quarter beat estimates, the company said in a statement Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Heathrow caps passenger traffic

London Heathrow is imposing a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic, a dramatic response by the UK’s busiest airport to the flight chaos gripping Europe as airlines and ground crew struggle with a surge in travel demand. The airport will limit daily passenger traffic to 100,000 departing people through Sept. 11, asking airlines to refrain from selling summer tickets. Current forecasts are modeling for as many as 104,000 passengers a day over the summer, still below the roughly 125,000 passengers that left daily this time before the pandemic. While Heathrow was spared some of the spring chaos, when images of long lines snaking out of airport buildings grabbed headlines, the hub has struggled in recent weeks as long haul travel, in which Heathrow specializes, comes rushing back. As a result, baggage has piled up outside the terminals due to a shortage of luggage loaders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Gap looking for a new leader after CEO’s firing

When Sonia Syngal took over as chief executive at Gap in early 2020, she inherited a business with lagging sales and poor inventory management. Just over 2½ years later, she leaves the company in a similar state. The owner of Old Navy, Athleta, and Banana Republic now must find a leader who can refresh the company across its brands and revive sales while competing with fast-fashion rivals that have reshaped the apparel landscape. That’ll be no easy feat amid the highest US inflation in decades and a pandemic that can change buying patterns on a dime. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BITCOIN

Energy-hungry miners shut down by heat wave

Nearly all industrial scale bitcoin miners in Texas have shut off their machines as the companies brace for a heat wave that is expected to push the state’s power grid near its breaking point. Miners such as Riot Blockchain, Argo Blockchain, and Core Scientific, who operate millions of energy-intensive computers to secure the Bitcoin blockchain network and earn rewards in the token, flocked to the Lone Star State thanks to its low energy costs and liberal regulations on crypto mining. The state has become one of the largest crypto-mining hubs by computing power in the world. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

Peloton to stop making bikes and treadmills at its factories

Peloton will stop building its bikes and treadmills at its own factories and rely solely on partners for manufacturing, marking one of the most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs. The move is an about-face from Peloton’s strategy over the past three years, when it split manufacturing between its own facilities and partners. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

The Great Resignation was the Great Regret for many

About 20 million Americans quit their jobs in the first five months of this year, in what’s come to be known as the Great Resignation. Many now regret the decision, according to a new survey. More than one-quarter of those who left work are reconsidering whether they made the right move, according to a study of more than 15,000 job seekers conducted over the past three months by Joblist, an artificial intelligence job-search platform. The surge in resignations has been linked to COVID risks in the workplace, new opportunities created by work-from-home, and a general sense that Americans have been rethinking their professional lives amid the turmoil of a pandemic. The level of job quits this year is roughly double what it was a decade ago. But the Joblist survey found a range of reasons why some of those who left are having second thoughts. Many Americans now feel more urgency to find work amid signs that job-market conditions are poised to change. About half of job-seekers anticipate that the labor market will get worse over the next six months. Also, among those who found a new job after quitting, 42 percent say that it hasn’t lived up to their expectations. Some also found that they missed colleagues. The level of regret varied by profession. Health care workers, placed under immense strain by the pandemic, were the least likely to feel that they made a mistake, according to the Joblist survey, with just 14 percent of those who quit their jobs saying they regret it. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters block bridge in Budapest

Demonstrators blocked a key bridge over the Danube river in Budapest to protest against a tax bill that Hungary’s government is planning to rush through despite a pledge to halt its practice of rapid legislative changes. Hundreds of people blocked the Margit Bridge as parliament discussed the draft law that will prevent many taxpayers from using a fast-track system that the government says companies have misused, depleting the state’s coffers as spending needs increase. The fast-track approval process defies a pledge made by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration to the EU to stop quickly approving laws, a practice opposition parties say the government follows to avoid debate over changes it has imposed over all aspects of life in Hungary. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Lego pulls out of Russia

Lego, the world’s largest toymaker, said it’s stopping operations in Russia and has terminated its contract with the operator of 81 Lego stores in the country. Lego has decided to “indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia,” the company said in e-mail. That includes ending its partnership with Inventive Retail Group, which owned and operated the stores on Lego’s behalf, and firing most of its Moscow-based employees. Lego stopped shipments of products to Russia in March due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The news was first reported by Reuters. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart to buy electric vans

Walmart agreed to order 4,500 electric vans from Canoo Inc., boosting shares of the struggling startup. The deal announced in a statement Tuesday is a boon to Canoo, which ended the first quarter with just $105 million in cash. The company recently moved its headquarters to Walmart’s hometown of Bentonville, Ark., and warned in May of substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIDEO GAMES

Tencent again left off of government-approved list of new games

China approved its third batch of new games this year but Tencent again failed to make the list, an absence that could spur speculation about Beijing’s intentions for the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena. There were no Tencent games among the 67 titles approved by the National Press and Publication Administration, the third batch of licenses granted so far this year. The WeChat operator had already missed out on two previous rounds that started in April, when regulators resumed publishing regular lists of approved titles following a months-long suspension. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

