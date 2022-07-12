A local ice cream with a boozy little twist

Crème De Liqueur, made in Rockland.

Now and then, a new local ice cream maker emerges, adding to the array of producers creating marvelous sweet frozen treats. The latest brand that stands out is Crème De Liqueur made in Rockland. With a dense and ultra-creamy texture, it’s churned as a frozen custard rather than conventional ice cream. The ingredients are implied in its name: the flavors are infused with spirits. Among the choices is Lemon Cream Vodka laced with fresh lemon zest and Pistachio Amaretto, where the nut’s earthy taste mingles with the liqueur’s bitter almond flavor. Another, Bourbon Brownie, has a caramel taste from the bourbon and is boosted with bits of fudgy brownie. All have 2 percent alcohol. “We try to make it not super boozy,” says cofounder Nisreen Galloway. She partnered with a college friend Elizabeth Nash, who developed the recipes. Boston area distilleries, such as Bully Boy, Boston Harbor, and Short Path, supply the spirits. “Local is also our focus,” says Galloway. The ice cream custards recently debuted at the Map Room Tea Lounge and Courtyard Tea Room at the Boston Public Library. The selections — rum Earl Grey and matcha ginger spiked with vodka — were created specifically for the library’s menu, “We make sure all of our flavors are sophisticated and complement the liquor,” Galloway says. You might savor a scoop in place of an after-dinner drink (about $14 to $16 for a pint). Available at Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-491-2244; Formaggio Kitchen, South End and Kendall Square locations; The Spirited Gourmet, 448 Common St., Belmont, 617-489-9463; The Main Course Market, 11 Washington St., Canton, 781-821-0005, and others. cremedeliqueur.com.