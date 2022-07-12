Recipe: For healthy family meals, build brown rice bowls with summer produce

Serves 6

Brown rice bowls are healthy summer meals for the whole family -- even better that they make use of garden and farmers' market vegetables. The fresh cilantro and lime vinaigrette here dresses the brown rice, zucchini, corn, cherry tomatoes, and avocado. Black beans add protein to this meatless meal (or add grilled chicken or salmon to this lineup). Invite picky eaters in the family to join in the prep and assembly. You might be surprised by their sudden interest in the finished bowls.

RICE AND BEANS

1½ cups brown rice 2¾ cups water Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained ½ bunch scallions, white and light green parts thinly sliced

1. In a flameproof casserole over high heat, combine the brown rice, water, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the rice is tender and has absorbed the liquid in the pan. If the grains have not absorbed the liquid, keep cooking for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it rest for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

2. Fold the black beans and scallions gently into the rice.

DRESSING

Grated rind and juice of 4 limes 1 clove garlic, grated Pinch of crushed red pepper Salt and black pepper, to taste ¾ cup olive oil ½ cup freshly chopped cilantro

1. In a bowl, stir together the lime rind and juice, garlic, red pepper, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Slowly, whisk in the 3/4 cup olive oil.

2. Stir in the cilantro. Fold half the dressing into the rice and beans.

VEGETABLES

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon ground cumin 2 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch dice 3 ears fresh corn, kernels removed ½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved 1 jalapeno or other small chile pepper, cored and thinly sliced 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the cumin and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the zucchini and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until it is starting to soften. Stir in the corn, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more, or until the corn is heated through.

2. Divide the rice and beans among 6 shallow bowls. Top each bowl with corn and zucchini, tomatoes, jalapeno or other chile, and avocado. Sprinkle with the remaining vinaigrette.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick