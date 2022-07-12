fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: For healthy family meals, build brown rice bowls with summer produce

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated July 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
Summer Rice Bowls.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 6

Brown rice bowls are healthy summer meals for the whole family -- even better that they make use of garden and farmers' market vegetables. The fresh cilantro and lime vinaigrette here dresses the brown rice, zucchini, corn, cherry tomatoes, and avocado. Black beans add protein to this meatless meal (or add grilled chicken or salmon to this lineup). Invite picky eaters in the family to join in the prep and assembly. You might be surprised by their sudden interest in the finished bowls.

RICE AND BEANS

cups brown rice
cups water
Salt and black pepper, to taste
1can (15 ounces) black beans, drained
½bunch scallions, white and light green parts thinly sliced

1. In a flameproof casserole over high heat, combine the brown rice, water, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the rice is tender and has absorbed the liquid in the pan. If the grains have not absorbed the liquid, keep cooking for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it rest for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

2. Fold the black beans and scallions gently into the rice.

DRESSING

Grated rind and juice of 4 limes
1clove garlic, grated
Pinch of crushed red pepper
Salt and black pepper, to taste
¾cup olive oil
½cup freshly chopped cilantro

1. In a bowl, stir together the lime rind and juice, garlic, red pepper, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Slowly, whisk in the 3/4 cup olive oil.

2. Stir in the cilantro. Fold half the dressing into the rice and beans.

VEGETABLES

1tablespoon olive oil
1teaspoon ground cumin
2medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch dice
3ears fresh corn, kernels removed
½pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 jalapeno or other small chile pepper, cored and thinly sliced
1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the cumin and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the zucchini and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until it is starting to soften. Stir in the corn, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more, or until the corn is heated through.

2. Divide the rice and beans among 6 shallow bowls. Top each bowl with corn and zucchini, tomatoes, jalapeno or other chile, and avocado. Sprinkle with the remaining vinaigrette.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 6

Brown rice bowls are healthy summer meals for the whole family -- even better that they make use of garden and farmers' market vegetables. The fresh cilantro and lime vinaigrette here dresses the brown rice, zucchini, corn, cherry tomatoes, and avocado. Black beans add protein to this meatless meal (or add grilled chicken or salmon to this lineup). Invite picky eaters in the family to join in the prep and assembly. You might be surprised by their sudden interest in the finished bowls.

RICE AND BEANS

cups brown rice
cups water
Salt and black pepper, to taste
1can (15 ounces) black beans, drained
½bunch scallions, white and light green parts thinly sliced

1. In a flameproof casserole over high heat, combine the brown rice, water, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the rice is tender and has absorbed the liquid in the pan. If the grains have not absorbed the liquid, keep cooking for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it rest for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

2. Fold the black beans and scallions gently into the rice.

DRESSING

Grated rind and juice of 4 limes
1clove garlic, grated
Pinch of crushed red pepper
Salt and black pepper, to taste
¾cup olive oil
½cup freshly chopped cilantro

1. In a bowl, stir together the lime rind and juice, garlic, red pepper, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Slowly, whisk in the 3/4 cup olive oil.

2. Stir in the cilantro. Fold half the dressing into the rice and beans.

VEGETABLES

1tablespoon olive oil
1teaspoon ground cumin
2medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch dice
3ears fresh corn, kernels removed
½pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 jalapeno or other small chile pepper, cored and thinly sliced
1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the cumin and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the zucchini and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until it is starting to soften. Stir in the corn, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more, or until the corn is heated through.

2. Divide the rice and beans among 6 shallow bowls. Top each bowl with corn and zucchini, tomatoes, jalapeno or other chile, and avocado. Sprinkle with the remaining vinaigrette.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video