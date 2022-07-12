Recipe: Reach the pinnacle of popsicle heaven with these icy strawberry-lime treats

Makes about 10

Get out those popsicle molds you bought in a moment of weakness last summer. You'll also need your blender to make these refreshingly tart, icy popsicle treats bursting with fruity flavors. Think of this recipe as a blueprint to get you started. Popsicles invite infinite variation. Fresh fruit is key. While these pops are still icy, the pulp of the fruit keeps them from becoming as rock hard as juice popsicles. They are a lot like Mexican paletas, which are made with fresh fruit on its own or combined with cream, condensed milk, yogurt, or whatever you might fancy. Here you start with juicy strawberries and add a subtle undertone of lime. If you happen to have some strawberry jam in your fridge, use it to amp up the berry flavor. These are the pinnacle of popsicle heaven. Once you make them, you'll want to chase down other flavor combinations and then there's no stopping you.

2½ pints fresh strawberries (about 6 cups or 2 pounds), rinsed and hulled ½ cup sugar Grated rind of 1 lime Juice of 2 limes (to make 1/4 cup) 2 tablespoons strawberry jam (optional)

1. Have on hand a popsicle mold with 10 to 12 indentations, or small paper cups, and 10 to 12 popsicle sticks.

2. In a blender or food processor, puree the strawberries, sugar, lime rind, lime juice, and jam, if using, until smooth.

3. Pour the puree into the molds, leaving about 1/8-inch headspace to give it room to expand in the freezer. If using a mold with a lid with slots for popsicle sticks, insert the sticks into the slots, leaving 2 to 3 inches of the stick above the mold. If using paper cups, freeze the popsicles on a tray for about 1 hour, and then insert the sticks. Freeze the popsicles for 4 hours or longer, or until frozen.

4. To unmold the popsicles, place them in a container of hot water (or fill your sink partially with hot water) for a few seconds only, or until they release from the mold. If using paper cups, let them sit out at room temperature for 3 to 5 minutes, or until you can peel the paper off. Once umolded, wrap extra popsicles in plastic wrap and keep them frozen.

Sally Pasley Vargas