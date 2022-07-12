16 of the most expensive homes for sale in Massachusetts

A 10-room estate on Nantucket hit the market earlier this month for a record-breaking $56 million — the highest price a home has ever been listed for on the island.
The compound on 21 Berkeley Ave. also happens to be the most expensive listing on the market in Massachusetts right now — by a margin of about $16 million. But that’s not to say there aren’t plenty more Massachusetts properties on the market listed at jaw-dropping prices — many of which are situated in seaside communities on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.
Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes for sale across the state, according to real estate listing companies Zillow and RedFin.
1. $56 million - Nantucket
Address: 21 Berkeley Ave.
Square-footage: 15,332
Bedrooms: 10
Bathrooms: 7 full, 4 half
2. $39 million — Nantucket
Address: 41 Jefferson Ave.
Square-footage: 5,739
Bedrooms: 10
Bathrooms: 10
(See photos and the full listing by Compass)
3. $30 million — Osterville
Address: 835 Sea View Ave.
Square-footage: 15,500
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 9 full, 5 half
(See photos and the full listing by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
4. $26.5 million — West Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard
Address: 104 and 111 Old Herring Creek Road
Square-footage: 3,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4.5
(See photos and the full listing by Sotheby’s Realty.)
5. $21.7 million — Nantucket
Address: 72 Pocomo Road
Square-footage: 7,609
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6 full, 3 half
(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)
6. $20.5 million — Beverly
Address: 34 Paine Ave.
Square-footage: 27,313
Bedrooms: 11
Bathrooms: 11 full, 3 half
(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)
7. $20 million — Boston
Address: 34.5 Beacon Street, Unit PHN
Square-footage: 8,068
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 half
(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)
8. $18.5 million — Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard
Address: 30 Crackatuxet Cove Road
Square-footage: 8,912
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 half
(See photos and the full listing by Sotheby’s Realty.)
9. $18 million — Boston
Address: 220 Boylston St.
Square-footage: 3,363
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)
10. $17 million — Barnstable
Address: 251 Green Dunes Dr.
Square-footage: 9,678
Bedrooms: 8
Bathrooms: 9 full, 2 half
(See photos and the full listing by William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.)
11. 16.9 million — Nantucket
Address: 26 Douglas Way
Square-footage: 6,132
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half
*Note: This home has not been built yet. High Tide Homes Development will complete the construction after the home is sold.
(See photos and the full listing Fisher Real Estate.)
12. $16.5 million — Chatham
Address: 108 Cotchpinicut Road
Square-footage: 7,200
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half
(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)
13. $15.5 million — Southfield
Address: 2128 Canaan Southfield Road
Square-footage: 4,273
Bedrooms: 10
Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 half
(See photos and the full listing by Harney Real Estate.)
14. $15 million — Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard
Address: 2 Squibnocket Road
Square-footage: 4,706
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half
(See photos and the full listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.)
15. $14.8 million — Back Bay, Boston
Address: 1 Dalton St., Unit 4602
Square-footage: 4,361
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 half
(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)
16. $13.9 million — Downtown Boston
Address: 1 Franklin St. Ph 3A
Square-footage: 4,172
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4.5
(See photos and the full listing by Nancy McLaughlin Redfin Corp.)
