16 of the most expensive homes for sale in Massachusetts

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated July 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
835 Sea View Avenue, Osterville.JFW Photography

A 10-room estate on Nantucket hit the market earlier this month for a record-breaking $56 million — the highest price a home has ever been listed for on the island.

The compound on 21 Berkeley Ave. also happens to be the most expensive listing on the market in Massachusetts right now — by a margin of about $16 million. But that’s not to say there aren’t plenty more Massachusetts properties on the market listed at jaw-dropping prices — many of which are situated in seaside communities on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.

Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes for sale across the state, according to real estate listing companies Zillow and RedFin.

1. $56 million - Nantucket

A Nantucket compound was listed for a record-setting $58 million.Jason Blais

Address: 21 Berkeley Ave.

Square-footage: 15,332

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms: 7 full, 4 half

(See photos, see the listing)

2. $39 million — Nantucket

41 Jefferson Ave., Nantucket.Jack Batcher

Address: 41 Jefferson Ave.

Square-footage: 5,739

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms: 10

(See photos and the full listing by Compass)

3. $30 million — Osterville

835 Sea View Avenue, Osterville.JFW Photography

Address: 835 Sea View Ave.

Square-footage: 15,500

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 9 full, 5 half

(See photos and the full listing by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

4. $26.5 million — West Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard

104 & 111 Old Herring Creek RoadAnthony Espostio

Address: 104 and 111 Old Herring Creek Road

Square-footage: 3,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4.5

(See photos and the full listing by Sotheby’s Realty.)

5. $21.7 million — Nantucket

Address: 72 Pocomo Road

Square-footage: 7,609

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 3 half

(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)

6. $20.5 million — Beverly

34 Paine Ave., Beverly.Douglas Elliman / Matt Surette

Address: 34 Paine Ave.

Square-footage: 27,313

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 11 full, 3 half

(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)

7. $20 million — Boston

Address: 34.5 Beacon Street, Unit PHN

Square-footage: 8,068

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 half

(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)

8. $18.5 million — Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard

Address: 30 Crackatuxet Cove Road

Square-footage: 8,912

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 half

(See photos and the full listing by Sotheby’s Realty.)

9. $18 million — Boston

Address: 220 Boylston St.

Square-footage: 3,363

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)

10. $17 million — Barnstable

Address: 251 Green Dunes Dr.

Square-footage: 9,678

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 9 full, 2 half

(See photos and the full listing by William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.)

11. 16.9 million — Nantucket

Renderings for the home on 26 Douglas Way.Courtesy Fisher Real Estate

Address: 26 Douglas Way

Square-footage: 6,132

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half

*Note: This home has not been built yet. High Tide Homes Development will complete the construction after the home is sold.

(See photos and the full listing Fisher Real Estate.)

12. $16.5 million — Chatham

108 Cotchpinicut RoadAnfuso Imaging

Address: 108 Cotchpinicut Road

Square-footage: 7,200

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half

(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)

13. $15.5 million — Southfield

2128 Canaan Southfield RoadAnne Day

Address: 2128 Canaan Southfield Road

Square-footage: 4,273

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 half

(See photos and the full listing by Harney Real Estate.)

14. $15 million — Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard

2 Squibnocket RoadBob Gothard

Address: 2 Squibnocket Road

Square-footage: 4,706

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half

(See photos and the full listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.)

15. $14.8 million — Back Bay, Boston

Address: 1 Dalton St., Unit 4602

Square-footage: 4,361

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 half

(See photos and the full listing by Compass.)

16. $13.9 million — Downtown Boston

1 Franklin St. Ph 3A.Noel Poage

Address: 1 Franklin St. Ph 3A

Square-footage: 4,172

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4.5

(See photos and the full listing by Nancy McLaughlin Redfin Corp.)


Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

