16 of the most expensive homes for sale in Massachusetts

A 10-room estate on Nantucket hit the market earlier this month for a record-breaking $56 million — the highest price a home has ever been listed for on the island.

The compound on 21 Berkeley Ave. also happens to be the most expensive listing on the market in Massachusetts right now — by a margin of about $16 million. But that’s not to say there aren’t plenty more Massachusetts properties on the market listed at jaw-dropping prices — many of which are situated in seaside communities on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.

Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes for sale across the state, according to real estate listing companies Zillow and RedFin.