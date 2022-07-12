This fab four aims to help Yemeni farmers find a market for their coffee here

To savor the coffee from Yemen — full-bodied and rich with hints of cinnamon and chocolate — you have to search because its available sparingly. Yemen, for centuries, was a significant supplier of coffee beans to the world, since its super-rich soil and microclimate yields drought-resistant plants with aromatic, complex beans. But as the country has been embroiled in conflict for years, coffee cultivation has dwindled, replaced by the profitable narcotic plant qat. A Westford-based group, Mocha Connection, has spearheaded an effort to help Yemeni farmers return to coffee growing. They work toward connecting mountain coffee farmers and cooperatives to global markets while enlightening consumers about the delicious drink. Nishreen Mahesri, Moiz Bhindarwala, Idris Dahod, and Khozaima Shakir are the self-described “four musketeers” who launched the initiative. They all have roots in Yemen and full-time careers — a marketing professional, entrepreneur, physician, and engineer — but dedicate free time to helping re-develop the Yemeni coffee trade. “We support the overarching effort to create better conditions for coffee farmers so they can become economically more independent,” says Mahesri, an Andover resident. “Qat is a cash crop, so it’s a constant challenge.” You may see the “musketeers” in farmers’ markets, giving tastes of brewed coffee. They have plenty to tell you about Yemeni coffee, and coffee beans to sell, which are grown organically, the coffee cherries handpicked and sun-dried, and the beans roasted locally in small batches. “We are pushing our agenda to create a demand for the coffee of the region,” says Mahesri. “Getting the coffee here is a herculean task, but it’s getting better.” Two types are offered in various weights: Mocha single origin blend and Haraaz (from $5 and $7 for 2.2 ounces ground, up to $42 and $47 for 2.2 pounds of whole beans). Available at Formaggio Kitchen, 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge, 617-354-4750; Pure Foods and Joy, 8 Prescott St., Westford, 978-577-6244; and by the cup at Boston King Coffee, 186 Cambridge St., Woburn, 781-933-0104, or go to mochaconnection.com to buy and for a schedule of farmers’ market appearances.