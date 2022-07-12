$500,000 in state funds to help Marion upgrade wastewater treatment plant

Marion is getting some added state funding for an ongoing upgrade at its wastewater treatment plant.

The state Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded the town $500,000 for the project, which involves improvements to a lagoon system at the plant, according to Town Administrator James McGrail and state Representative William Straus, a Mattapoisett Democrat who represents Marion.

Through the project, which began in 2020, the lagoon has been drained and biosolid waste removed. The final step of work, expected to be substantially completed this summer, involves installing a state-of-the-art liner.