Acton celebrates its first new fire station in over 50 years

Acton recently celebrated the opening of its first North Acton fire station.
Last month, more than 60 town officials and residents attended a ribbon-cutting for the $10.9 million facility, which began operation Feb. 24.
Acton’s first new fire station in more than 50 years, the North Acton station was built on the site of a former state office building. Officials said it provides ample space for firefighters and equipment, and offers features — including a decontamination washer for self-contained breathing apparatus — to enhance firefighter safety.
The structure was designed to be energy-efficient, featuring a geothermal heating and cooling system and a rooftop solar array.
“This station has been discussed and anticipated for more than 50 years,” Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti said. Acton has four other Fire Department facilities: a headquarters office in the public safety building on Main Street; a downtown station on Concord Road; a South Acton station on School Street, and a West Acton station on Central Street.
