Acton

Acton celebrates its first new fire station in over 50 years

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 12, 2022, 1 hour ago

Acton recently celebrated the opening of its first North Acton fire station.

Last month, more than 60 town officials and residents attended a ribbon-cutting for the $10.9 million facility, which began operation Feb. 24.

Acton’s first new fire station in more than 50 years, the North Acton station was built on the site of a former state office building. Officials said it provides ample space for firefighters and equipment, and offers features — including a decontamination washer for self-contained breathing apparatus — to enhance firefighter safety.

The structure was designed to be energy-efficient, featuring a geothermal heating and cooling system and a rooftop solar array.

“This station has been discussed and anticipated for more than 50 years,” Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti said. Acton has four other Fire Department facilities: a headquarters office in the public safety building on Main Street; a downtown station on Concord Road; a South Acton station on School Street, and a West Acton station on Central Street.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

