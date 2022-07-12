Boston Moms and Hummingbird Books to host in-person Q & A with author Emily Oster

The collaboration aims to expand upon Boston Moms’ goal of building community and providing support-networks for families by offering the opportunity for parents to learn from Oster, a professor of economics at Brown University, and a mother of two who writes books about all things related to pregnancy and parenting.

Boston Moms , a resource hub for mothers and families throughout Greater Boston, is partnering with Hummingbird Books to welcome author Emily Oster for an in-person Q & A. The event will take place July 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Street, a shopping center located at 33 Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill, Newton.

Advertisement

“Emily Oster cuts through the noise, and provides Moms with easily digestible facts that help us make the best decisions for our families,” said Boston Moms owner Meghan Blockowner, who will moderate the discussion.

A couple of the parenting books Oster has written include “Expecting Better,” which uses data to help women navigate pregnancy, and “The Family Firm,” which also uses data to help caregivers navigate parenting when their children first enter the school system.

“Emily is the authority on all-things pregnancy and parenting. She debunks the old rules of parenting and is equipping moms with important information for raising healthy children,” Andrea Chiang of Hummingbird Books said in a statement.

Boston Moms’ mission is to empower mothers while arming them with the skills to handle the challenges that come with parenting. Hummingbird Books is a local, female-owned bookshop that aims to connect people through ideas, wisdom and reading. And above all, the two host organizations want mothers to know that they’re not alone in their struggles; events like this help reinforce those core messages for all involved.

“Motherhood is hard, but it doesn’t have to be lonely,” Block said in a statement.

Advertisement

Hummingbird Books expresses a similar statement, hoping that events like these foster a sense of safety and comradery among parents. Families can attend the event for free, but must register at Eventbrite.

“We want Hummingbird Books to be a gathering place for our community,” Chiang said in a statement. “And this is just the type of programming we are proud to host.”

































Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com.