Cause of massive Hingham fire may remain a mystery, fire chief says

“Based on the damage from the fire, we will not be able to determine a cause” through regular investigative techniques, he said. “We have some video cameras from neighboring houses and are gathering additional testimony... Our only option is to really investigate with witnesses.”

Fire Chief Stephen Murphy said the four-alarm fire that destroyed all but the chimney of the 6,000 square foot home at 4 Mann St. may also have consumed evidence of causation, something usually discovered by an on-scene inspection by fire investigators.

The cause of the massive fire that destroyed a multimillion dollar Hingham home and left a neighboring house uninhabitable may remain a mystery even as town fire and police continue their investigation Tuesday, the fire chief said.

Murphy said investigators do not believe the fire has suspicious origin.

Witnesses include a 9-year-old boy who was in the house with his nanny and a painter who was using Latex paint in a second floor room when the fire was discovered Monday around 12:45 p.m. Latex is a water-based paint.

A photo of the home at 4 Mann St. in Hingham before the blaze. (Zillow) Zillow

Murphy said on Monday he had been told the boy spotted the flames and alerted his nanny, and was also told that the boy remembered a painter was at work on the second floor, and they both returned to the burning home to warn the painter.

But, Murphy cautioned, the three people were expected to be interviewed by Hingham police and fire investigators Wednesday and a more accurate picture of the terrifying moments is expected to emerge. State Police from the State Fire Marshal’s office are also part of the investigation.

If the child’s role is confirmed, Murphy said he will be honored as a young hero by the town at a later date.

Murphy said the neighboring home at 2 Mann St. is now uninhabitable due to flame and heat spreading from the original fire scene. While the home is structurally sound, Murphy said, the interior was heavily damaged by smoke, fire and water.

A second alarm was called after firefighters saw smoke billowing from the home as they were arriving, and a third alarm was struck after they saw the house was fully aflame, the fire department said in a statement Monday.

A fourth alarm was struck around 1 p.m. and eventually some 120 firefighters from Hingham and surrounding departments were involved in battling the fire, according to Murphy.

The house at 4 Mann St. sold for more than $3.2 million on June 10, according to the Zillow real estate website. Murphy said the family had just moved into the home.

He also said the owners of the home at 2 Mann St. had completed significant renovations and had recently obtained a certificate of occupancy that allowed them to return home.

Photos and videos shared on social media show the house consumed by flames.

Firefighters, at first, had a hard time getting adequate water to the house because it was located atop a hill, leaving them to stretch additional hose lines. The flames also spread quickly because of high winds that blew hot embers onto four homes nearby, the department said.

The Hingham fire was the most recent of several major fires that heavily damaged residential properties in Revere, Nantucket and Newton.

According to the State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office, improper disposal of smoking materials was the cause of the Revere and Nantucket fires.

“Both appear to have started outside the residence — on a deck in Revere and in the area of the front porch on Nantucket,” Jake Wark, Ostroskey’s spokesman wrote in an e-mail. “The particular danger in these circumstances is that a fire that starts outside can grow and spread before smoke alarms inside can detect it.”

The cause of the Newton fire is still being sought, according to Wark.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.