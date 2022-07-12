Death of 15-day-old infant under investigation in New Hampshire

An infant boy who lived in Hudson, N.H., died last month under suspicious circumstances, and authorities are continuing to investigate the case, prosecutors said Tuesday.

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said the child was 15 days old when he died June 30 at a Massachusetts hospital. The infant, whose name was withheld in the statement, was initially taken from his parents’ Hudson residence in “medical distress” on June 21, Formella’s office said.

The following day, the statement said, New Hampshire child protection officials alerted Hudson police to “concerns” about the infant, who was admitted to the Massachusetts hospital on the night of June 21, after the boy was first taken to a local hospital in the Hudson area. The statement didn’t elaborate on the concerns.