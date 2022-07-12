East Greenwich woman to admit she falsely claimed decorated military service, cancer diagnosis, obtained cash, benefits, US attorney says

Cavanaugh never served in any branch of the U.S. military, and didn’t have lung cancer, prosecutors say. She used her position as a licensed social worker at the Rhode Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center to get access to medical records belonging to an actual Navy veteran who actually had cancer, and discharge records related to an actual Marine veteran. She used that information, and medical bills from a second cancer patient, to create fraudulent records in her own name, and in turn used those documents in multiple schemes to get more than $250,000 in cash, donations and services for injured veterans, prosecutors say.

Sarah J. Cavanaugh, 31, of East Greenwich, will plead guilty to fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery and fraudulent use of medals, the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island woman will admit that she scammed more than $250,000 out of charities and donors by falsely claiming to be a decorated Marine veteran battling cancer, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Cavanaugh also bought replicas of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, which she wore to public events on a U.S. Marine uniform she’d borrowed from an acquaintance.

She had been the commander of North Kingstown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 152 — until the allegations surfaced in late January, uncovered by organizations that help veterans in need. She was charged by federal prosecutors in March.

In their plea agreement, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence on the low end of the sentencing guideline range that the judge develops. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum two-year sentence. She’ll also have to pay restitution, and has already presented a check for $82,489.73 from the sale of real estate. The actual amount she will be required to pay in restitution is expected to exceed that amount.

Cavanaugh’s schemes were wide ranging and targeted a number of victims, prosecutors say. She’d claimed that as a result of her Marine Corps service, she developed lung cancer from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, and from inhaling particulate matter after an improvised explosive device attack. She neither had lung cancer nor any military experience, prosecutors say.

But with her fraudulent documents and false stories, help poured in: $225,895 from the Wounded Warrior Project; money for a gym membership and money from a fellow member of that gym; $15,000 for art program tuition and travel from a program called CreatiVets; $10,000 for a new furnace from the SSG Matthew A. Pucino Memorial Foundation; $2,500 from the Air Warrior Courage Foundation; $3,600 from VetLinks; and $4,766 from people around the country via GoFundMe.

The federal government and her colleagues got fleeced, too, prosecutors say: Cavanaugh fraudulently obtained $11,891.16 in leave time that colleagues had donated, and $20,957.60 in emergency paid leave she to which she was not entitled.

Cavanaugh also defrauded an actual cancer patient, prosecutors say, a Rhode Island Navy veteran who gave her nearly $600 per month for nine months to pay for supposed insurance deductibles. She used that same veteran’s medical records related to the cancer diagnosis in January 2022 to try to get help from an organization called the HunterSeven Foundation. Her scheme unraveled within weeks.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.