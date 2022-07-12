Federal judge tosses 11 of 14 claims in lawsuit brought by former Boston police commissioner

His order allowed due process, defamation, and right to privacy claims to proceed in the case. Sorokin previously found that White failed to support his claims that his termination was discriminatory.

Judge Leo T. Sorokin tossed allegations that the city and Boston’s former acting mayor, Kim Janey, had violated the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act, as well as another state law that governs the removal of a Boston police commissioner, and breached an implied contract.

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed 11 of 14 claims brought against the city by former Boston police commissioner Dennis White in litigation that focused on the city’s decision to fire White when former domestic abuse allegations against him resurfaced.

In May 2021, White sued the city and Janey in Suffolk Superior Court, seeking to block his removal as commissioner. The litigation was moved to federal court last June, the same month Janey fired White, who served as commissioner for just two days before he was placed on leave after a Globe inquiry into past domestic violence allegations.

In firing White, Janey cited his own admissions that he had pushed and hit members of his household. She said the allegations and evidence raised serious questions about his fitness to lead the Boston police.

White was accused in 1999 of striking and threatening to shoot his then-wife, also a Boston police officer, as well as of hitting a 19-year-old woman in a separate incident in 1993. White has denied any wrongdoing.

Since White was placed on leave, the police department has effectively been without a permanent leader, although the city is expected to announce a new commissioner this week.

That person will take charge of a department buffeted by scandal in recent years, from allegations of overtime fraud at an evidence warehouse to revelations that the department allowed an officer to remain on the force for years after investigators determined in the mid-1990s he had more than likely molested a child.

Former Mayor Martin Walsh hastily appointed White police commissioner without conducting any sort of vetting process. When Walsh left City Hall to become the nation’s labor secretary, Janey became acting mayor and inherited the White controversy. Janey ran for a full mayoral term last year but was eliminated in a preliminary election. Michelle Wu won November’s general election and was sworn in that same month.





















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.