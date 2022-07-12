Harvard dorm burglaries prompt police advisory

The Mower Hall entry was reported at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, and was accompanied by a report of the theft of a MacBook Air, according to the Harvard public police log.

Two of the burglaries took place in Wigglesworth Hall and one in Mower Hall, police said.

The Harvard University Police Department released a community advisory Monday after three reports of campus dorm room break-ins, along with thefts, occurred from Thursday through Monday morning.

On Saturday, July 9, at 9:13 a.m., officers took a report of an unlawful entry in Wigglesworth Hall along with a report of the thefts of an Apple iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, Airpods, and prescription sunglasses.

Harvard police logs do not report the date or time of the third break-in.

According to police, in two of the incidents, residents reported that fans were positioned in their windows and the break-ins occurred at night while they were sleeping in the dorm rooms.

Harvard Police said residents should not prop doors open at any time, hold an outside door open for strangers, or allow strangers to “piggyback” on their access card — entering directly after them.

They also advised residents to close their windows when leaving their rooms, not to disengage the “ventilation stop” — the mechanism designed to keep windows slightly ajar to let in air — on first-floor windows, and to keep all property away from windows.





