Hingham picks community crisis response clinician for police department

Hingham recently named Aileen Walsh to serve as community crisis response clinician for the town’s Police Department.

In her new full-time role, Walsh will respond with police officers and provide crisis intervention on calls involving people with mental health and substance abuse issues. She will also follow up with hospitals to ensure those individuals receive needed care, and work with their families.

Walsh previously did similar work from 2018-20 when she served as a jail diversion clinician in a joint position with the Hingham and Weymouth police departments, and before that for the Newton Police Department. She has also been a crisis clinician and substance abuse counselor in Greater Boston, and most recently program director for Aspire Health Alliance’s integrated crisis team.