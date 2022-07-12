I-95 ramp in Danvers reopened after brush fire

The blaze was called in at 3:29 p.m., and firefighters were on the scene within ten minutes, according to Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown. Both the Danvers and Topsfield fire departments responded with two engines and a ladder truck each, she said. Firefighters with the Department of Conservation and Recreation, operating out of Bradley Palmer State Park, assisted in dousing the flames.

Fire crews from Danvers and Topsfield responded to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that briefly closed an interchange on Interstate 95 north, officials said.

Officials with the Danvers Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Advertisement

Collins-Brown estimated that the fire consumed less than an acre of brushland — though it “felt stronger than that.”

“It was a small fire,” said Topsfield Fire Lt. Connor Brown. “It burned relatively hot, but relatively quick.”

The flames were extinguished within the hour, and responders had left the scene by 4:50 p.m., the Topsfield fire chief said.

The Route 1/I-95 ramp was closed, but reopened shortly before 6 p.m., according to a tweet from the state Department of Transportation.

Collins-Brown said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, she warned that the lack of rainfall in the area.

“I would encourage those with the wherewithal to appropriately dispose of smoking materials,” Collins-Brown said. “We’re having some extremely dry conditions right now.”

The Danvers fire comes less than a week after another brush fire in Townsend. Northeastern Massachusetts is currently in a “significant drought”, according to the state’s Drought Management Task Force.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com.